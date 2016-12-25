Court News

The following cases were heard in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

Robbie Leo Hayward, 44, Baileyville. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Aurora, June 27, 2005. $250.

Corey Gordon, 46, Hancock. Failure to register vehicle at Gouldsboro, June 16, 2013. $150. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, April 13, prior. Dismissed.

Jessica Jones, 32, Alfred. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 17, 2013. Probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Gaven Charles Kennedy, 45, Culpeper, Va. Operating under the influence at Bar Harbor, Oct. 20, 2013 $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Benjamin H. Hodgdon II, 48, Mount Desert. Gross sexual assault at Tremont, Jan. 15, 2000. Department of Corrections 11 years, all but three years six months suspended. Probation six years. Unlawful sexual contact at Tremont, Feb. 15, 2000. Department of Corrections three years. Sexual abuse of minor at Tremont, April 15, 2000. Department of Corrections three years. Department of Corrections three years.

Carl A. Burch, 44, Ellsworth. Burglary at Ellsworth, March 11, 2014. Jail 48 hours. Probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Karen B. Ward, 53, Ellsworth. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, June 4, 2014. Dismissed. Criminal conspiracy at Ellsworth, June 4, 2014. $400. Jail 43 days.

George T. Pickard IV, 27, Franklin. Eluding an officer at Hancock, June 29, 2014. Jail 90 days. Probation partially revoked.

Randal P. Babiuk, 48, Bar Harbor. Possessing sexually explicit material of minor under 12 at Bar Harbor, March 28, 2013. Dismissed. Criminal invasion of computer privacy at Bar Harbor, March 28, 2016. $1,000.

Charles J. Rayner, 50, Hancock. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Sullivan, Oct. 8, 2014. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Sullivan, Oct. 8, 2014. Dismissed.

Richard C. Wallace, 58, Lamoine. Unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug at Hancock, Oct. 20, 2014. $400. Department of Corrections one year, all suspended. Probation one year.

Melissa Pete, 38, Sullivan. Tax evasion at Hancock, March 11, 2013. Dismissed. Theft by deception at Hancock, March 11, 2013. Dismissed. Failure to pay tax or file return at Hancock, March 11, 2013. Restitution $7,147. Unconditional discharge. Failure to pay tax of file return at Hancock, April 15, 2012. Restitution $7,147. Unconditional discharge. Failure to pay tax or file return at Hancock, April 15, 2011. Restitution $7,147. Unconditional discharge. Failure to pay tax or file return at Hancock, April 15, 2012. Restitution $7,147. Unconditional discharge.

Allan D. Walsh, 43, Machias. Aggravated operating after HO revocation at Bar Harbor, Dec. 20, 2014, priors. Dismissed. Eluding an officer at Bar Harbor, Dec. 29, 2014. Department of Corrections one year. Reckless conduct at Bar Harbor, Dec. 29, 2014. Department of Corrections one year. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Dec. 29, 2014. $500. Suspended $500. Department of Corrections 364 days. License suspended 150 days. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, Dec. 29, 2014. $750. Jail six months. License suspended 30 days. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Bar Harbor, Dec. 29, 2014. Jail six months. Attaching false plates at Bar Harbor, Dec. 29, 2014. Jail seven days. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, Dec. 29, 2014. Jail 10 days.

Walter J. Ely, 54, Franklin. Assault at Franklin, Jan. 29, 2015. Unconditional discharge.

Dale Johnson Jr., 23, Ellsworth. Domestic violence terrorizing at Ellsworth, Nov. 6, 2014. Jail five days. Probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Melissa Morse, 48, Surry. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bar Harbor, March 4, 2015. $400. Department of Corrections three years, all but six months suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $500.

Anthony J. Stinson, 47, Bangor. Theft by unauthorized use of property at Bucksport, Dec. 28, 2014. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized use of property at Bucksport, Dec. 28, 2014. Dismissed.

Carlos J. Garcia, 28, Deer Isle. Burglary at Ellsworth, March 18, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 18, 2015. Jail six months. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, March 18, 2015. Jail six months. Criminal trespass at Ellsworth, March 18, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Oct. 1, 2015. Jail six months. Violating condition or release at Ellsworth, Oct. 1, 2015.

Stratton Basil, no age listed, Fairfield. Unsworn falsification at Blue Hill, Feb. 5, 2014. $500. Unsworn falsification at Orland, April 1, 2014. $500. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 22, 2014. $500. Unsworn falsification at Brooklin, April 27, 2014. $500.

Michael Lee Nemeth Jr., 33, Ellsworth. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drug at Ellsworth, April 8, 2015. Dismissed.

Karyn Sawick, 36, Machias. Aggravated forgery at Aurora, April 20, 2015. Department of Corrections nine months one day. Forgery at Aurora, April 20, 2015. Department of Corrections nine months one day. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Aurora, April 20, 2015. Dismissed.

Daniel S. Hernandez, 22, Northeast Harbor. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop at Bar Harbor, May 10, 2015. Dismissed.

Jeffrey Jewett, 42, Dedham. Domestic violence assault at Orland, May 21, 2015. Dismissed. Aggravated assault at Orland, May 21, 2015. Dismissed. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Orland, May 21, 2015. Dismissed. Obstructing report of crime at Orland, May 21, 2015. Dismissed.

Terry Edward Thomas, 52, Garland. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, May 22, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided. Stalking-serious inconvenience/emotional distress at Bar Harbor, May 24, 2014. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, May 24, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, May 24, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided. Stalking-serious inconvenience/emotional distress at Bar Harbor, May 30, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, May 30, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, May 30, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Amy A. Massicotte, 47, Mount Desert. Theft by deception at Bar Harbor, April 7, 2013. Dismissed.

Matthew D. Murray, 32, Corinth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 11, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 11, 2015. $1,000.

Steve Kane Jr., 25, Bucksport. Assault at Bucksport, May 23, 2015. Jail 18 months, all but four months suspended. Probation one year. Reckless conduct at Bucksport, May 23, 2015. Jail four months. Driving to endanger at Bucksport, May 23, 2015. $575. Jail four months. License suspended 30 days.

John Williams III, 35, Standish. Elver fishing from noon Friday to noon Sunday, May 15, 2015. $2,000.

Dakota A. Hatton, 28, Lamoine. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Orland, May 7, 2015, prior. Dismissed. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, April 30. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 30. Jail two days.

Maria L. Lockhart, 23, Sullivan. Criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, July 5, 2015. $100.

Damian R. Pickard, 37, Franklin. Criminal threatening at Lamoine, July 12, 2015. Jail five days. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Lamoine, July 12, 2015. Jail five days.

Henry Elliott, 61, Blue Hill. Criminal trespass at Bucksport, May 26, 2015. No additional information provided. Criminal trespass at Bucksport, May 26, 2015. No additional information provided. Impersonating a public servant at Bar Harbor, Nov. 7, 2015. No additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Nov. 7, 2015. No additional information provided. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, Jan. 11. No additional information provided.

Alexander Chadbourne, 22, Bucksport. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, July 3, 2015. Dismissed.

Rea T. Kerrigan, 37, Eastbrook. Theft by unauthorized taking of transfer at Ellsworth, July 6, 2015. Dismissed.

Tyler Hamblen, 23, Bar Harbor. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Mount Desert, June 27, 2015. Dismissed.

William H. Smeal, 30, Ellsworth/Gouldsboro. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 24, 2015. Jail 10 days. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Gouldsboro, Oct. 29, 2015. Jail 20 days. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, Oct. 29, 2015. Jail 20 days. Unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water at Ellsworth, June 18. $100. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, July 24, 2015. Dismissed.

Robert M. Machanic, 33, Bar Harbor. Criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, July 5, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Joshua W. Auclair, 41, Bucksport. Burglary of a motor vehicle at Bucksport, July 19, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, July 19, 2015. Unconditional discharge.

Jesse B. Burns, 35, Franklin, Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Aug. 17, 2015, priors. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Matthew J. LaFountain, 32, Lamoine. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Aug. 28, 2015. $400. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop at Ellsworth, Aug. 28, 2015. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, Jan. 18. Jail five days. Domestic violence assault at Sullivan, Feb. 24. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, Feb. 24. Dismissed.

Paul F. Prisco, 62, Swanville. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, Aug. 29, 2015. $500. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Aug. 29, 2015. Dismissed.

Ryan Daniel Paterson, 31, Bar Harbor. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, July 28, 2015. $150.

Brenda P. Horton, 54, Deer Isle. OUI (Alcohol) at Surry, Sept. 9, 2015. $500. Penobscot Jail 10 days. License suspended 150 days. OUI (Alcohol) at Surry, Oct. 28, 2015. $500. Penobscot Jail 10 days. License suspended 150 days. Failing to stop for officer at Surry, Oct. 28, 2015. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Surry, Oct. 28, 2015. Penobscot Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Surry, Nov. 17, 2015. Penobscot Jail four days. Violating condition of release at Surry, Dec. 7, 2015. Penobscot Jail four days.

Brandy L. Bell, 30, Clifton. Burglary at Otis, Sept. 24, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Otis, Sept. 14, 2015. $250. Possession or transfer of burglar’s tool at Otis, Sept. 14. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Otis, Sept. 14, 2015. Dismissed.

Travis Nicholson, 44, Clifton. Burglary at Otis, Sept. 14, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Otis, Sept. 14, 2015. Jail 20 days. Possession or transfer of burglar’s tools at Otis, Sept. 14, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Otis, Sept. 14, 2015. Jail 20 days. Violating condition of release at Otis, Sept. 14, 2015. Jail 20 days.

Cynthia A. Manzietti, 19, Bass Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 8, 2015. Dismissed.

Nicole P. Austin, 21, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Sept. 3, 2015. Dismissed.

Michael J. Swenson, 25, Bangor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Mount Desert, Sept. 15. Jail 24 hours. Restitution $119.99.

Jeremiah O. Cousins, 29, Southwest Harbor. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Mount Desert, Sept. 10, 2015. Dismissed.

Del P. Rinaldi, 45, Tremont. OUI (Alcohol) – no test at Ellsworth, Oct. 29, 2015. $600. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Ellsworth, Oct. 29, 2015. $250.

Neal Small, 79, Steuben. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, Sept. 3, 2015. Unconditional discharge.

Julie Madura, 23, Brooklin. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Oct. 16, 2015. $200. Restitution $39.98.

Tonya Carson, 47, Bangor. Assault at Bar Harbor, Aug. 19, 2015. Dismissed.

Benjamin M. Estabrook, 28, Orono. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Aug. 15, 2015. $400. Community service 90 hours.

Micah P. McGillicuddy, 28, Houlton. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 27, 2015. Department of Corrections 10 years, all but four years suspended. Probation four years. Restitution $3,255.13. Unlawful possession of methamphetamine at Ellsworth, Feb. 16. Department of Corrections two years.

Vincent G. Stone, 48, Vero Beach, Fla. OUI (Alcohol) – no test at Bar Harbor, Oct. 28, 2015. Dismissed. Reckless conduct at Bar Harbor, Oct. 28, 2015. $1,000. Jail three days.

Ingmar Aaron Robles Perez, 40, Stonington. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Stonington, Nov. 15. 2015. $250. Attaching false plates at Stonington, Nov. 15, 2015. Dismissed.

Marena L. Grey, 48, Blue Hill. Operate while license suspended or revoked at Penobscot, Dec. 7, 2015, prior. $500. Violating condition of release at Sedgwick, June 19. Dismissed.

Clifton Emerson Jr., 40, Jonesport. OUI (Alcohol) – injury or death at Hancock, Dec. 5, 2015, priors. Dismissed. OUI (Alcohol) – no test at Hancock, Dec. 5, 2015, one prior. Dismissed. Aggravated driving to endanger at Hancock, Dec. 5, 2015. $900. Jail nine months. License suspended three years.

Katharina G. Brooks, 37, Milbridge. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2015. $400. Jail 10 days. Use of drug paraphernalia at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2015. $350.

Jonathan A. Greene, 28, Dedham. Aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs at Dedham, Nov. 29, 2015. Dismissed.

Aaron M. Carter, 41, Sedgwick. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal conspiracy at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Sedgwick, April 16. Jail 48 hours.

Kent Forbes, 51, Castine. OUI (Alcohol) at Castine, Jan. 1. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Castine, Jan. 1. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Castine, Jan. 1. Dismissed.

Darrell Willey, 40, Dedham. Operating vehicle without license at Dedham, Jan. 7. $350.

Audrey Osborne Cooper, 45, Stonington. OUI (Alcohol) at Stonington, Jan. 8, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license at Stonington, Jan. 8, 2016. $150.

Carol E. Rosinski, 63, Ellsworth. Passing stopped school bus at Ellsworth, Dec. 2, 2015. Dismissed.

Jill M. Fickett, 40, Sullivan. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, Dec. 24, 2015, prior. $500.

Crystal M. Correia, 33, Waltham. Violating condition of release at Waltham, Jan. 24. $250. Suspended $250. Domestic violence terrorizing at Ellsworth, Jan. 24. Dismissed. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Ellsworth, Jan. 24. Dismissed. Criminal mischeif at Ellsworth, Jan. 24. $500. Restitution $159.64. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, Jan. 24. Dismissed.

Dean J. Barrett, 30, Cherryfield. Aggravated assault at Sullivan, Jan. 23. Dismissed. Aggravated assault at Franklin, Jan. 23. Dismissed. Assault at Franklin, Jan. 23. $300. Jail nine months, all but five days suspended. Probation one year. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Franklin, Jan. 23. Dismissed.

Lisa Haynes, 38, Orland. Reckless conduct at Orland, Dec. 6, 2015. Jail six months, all but 15 days suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $500. OUI (Alcohol) at Orland, Dec. 6, 2015. $500. Jail 15 days. License suspended 150 days.

Troy Daniel Higgins, 41, Franklin. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Franklin, Dec. 26, 2015, prior. $500. Jail 10 days. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, March 24. $500. Jail 30 days. Allowing dog to be at large at Franklin, July 31. $50. Keeping unlicensed dog at Franklin, Aug. 5. $50.

Kevin Reed, 49, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Bucksport, Jan. 23. Jail seven days. Obstructing report of crime at Bucksport, Jan. 23. Jail seven days. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Jan. 23. Jail seven days.

Glen M. Gray, 25, Southwest Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Dec. 7, 2015, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Registration suspended. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Ellsworth, Dec. 7, 2015. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, April 1. Jail two days. Operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI at Gouldsboro, June 21. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, June 21. Jail two days.

Harry Ellis Larrabee, 19, Ellsworth. Burglary at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Criminal mischief at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Jail six months, all suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $781. Burglary at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Jail six months, all suspended. Burglary at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. Jail six months, all suspended.

Michael Jack, 39, Bar Harbor. Criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, Jan. 14. $200. Restitution $427.

Seth L. Hatt, 46, Harrington. Criminal trespass at Gouldsboro, Jan. 13. $500.

Jack Mendoza, 23, Bangor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. $500. Jail six months, all suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $781. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Mount Desert, Oct. 25, 2015. $500. Jail six months, all suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $781.

Edward Bowdoin Neally III, 59, Dedham. OUI (Alcohol) at Dedham, March 5. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Nakia Joe Murphy, 38, Franklin. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 4. $250. Restitution $50. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 4. Dismissed. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Hancock, March 4. Dismissed.

Marie C. Sanipas, 43, Surry. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, Dec. 28, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Dec. 28, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, Dec. 28, 2015. Jail 364 days, all suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $900.

Michelle L. Chaloult, 46, Waltham. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, April 3, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, April 3, 2015. Jail nine months, all but 15 days suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $15,147.69.

Thomas Simmons, 44, Sedgwick. Domestic violence assault at Blue Hill, March 13. $700. Jail 135 days, all but five days suspended. Probation one year.

Autumn Woodward, 28, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Dec. 1, 2015. Jail 10 days. Restitution $312.

Anthony J. Lowell Sr., 50, Bucksport. Tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim at Blue Hill, March 3. Dismissed. Criminal conspiracy at Blue Hill, March 3. $750.

Alan Walton, 31, Seal Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Franklin, March 15. Jail 10 days. Obstructing report of crime at Franklin, March 15. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Franklin, March 15. Dismissed. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, March 15. $500. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Bass Harbor, July 2. Jail 10 days.

Daniel J. Lindsey, 37, Ellsworth. Theft by deception at Blue Hill, Oct. 31, 2015. Department of Corrections 12 months. Restitution $2,783.10

Daniel Grant, 55, Hancock. OUI (Drugs or combo) at Franklin, March 18. $1,000. License suspended 150 days. Driving to endanger at Franklin, March 18. Dismissed. Failing to stop, remain, provide information at Franklin, March 18. $200.

Lisa J. Jacobs, 48, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 19, priors. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Robert H. Boggia, 56, Amherst, N.H. Tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim at Ellsworth, March 3. Dismissed. Criminal conspiracy at Blue Hill, March 3. $1,000.

Dylan Whittington, 23, Dedham. Attaching false plates at Dedham, Feb. 1. $100.

Blake Snider, 29, Hancock. OUI (Alcohol) at Hancock, March 18. $500. License suspended 150 days.

James M. Higgins, 37, Ellsworth. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, April 5, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided. Violating chapter 13, title 26 at Ellsworth, April 5, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Clifford A. Seavey, 43, Milbridge. Burglary at Gouldsboro, Jan. 17. No additional information provided. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Gouldsboro, Jan. 17. No additional information provided. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Gouldsboro, Jan. 17. No additional information provided. Criminal trespass at Gouldsboro, Jan. 17. No additional information provided.

Kathy Dannel Donovan, 42, Southwest Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Mount Desert, March 27. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Mount Desert, March 27. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, March 29. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Mount Desert, June 21. Jail two days.

Patricia Rose Closson, 49. Tremont. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, March 27. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Seal Cove, April 19. Jail two days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Seal Cove, April 19. $400. Jail two days. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, March 27. Dismissed. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Tremont, Jan. 8. Dismissed.

Roger A. Sargent, 32, Sullivan. OUI (Alcohol) at Hancock, March 27. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Hancock, March 27. $575. License suspended 30 days.

Matthew C. Hardison, 35, Eastbrook. OUI (Alcohol) at Surry, March 28. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Surry, March 28. $575. Jail 48 hours. License suspended 30 days.

Michael A. Carter, 42, Hancock. Failure to register vehicle at Ellsworth, Feb. 29. Dismissed.

Peter William Wusterbarth, 28, Stonington. OUI (Alcohol) at Castine, April 3. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Robert A. Coulombe, 62, Milford. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Blue Hill, March 10. Jail four days. Restitution $10. Violating condition of release at Blue Hill, March 10. Dismissed.

Joyce Fortier King, 65, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 5. $250. Restitution $59.76. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 5. Dismissed.

Michael David Garland, 21, Ellsworth. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Surry, April 4. Dismissed. Aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs at Surry, April 4. Dismissed. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drug at Surry, April 4. $400. Jail 10 days.

Nathaniel Isaiah Sargent, 28, Bass Harbor. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, Feb. 26, prior. $1,000. Jail six months. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Feb. 26. Jail 90 days. Refusing to sign uniform summons complaint at Ellsworth, Feb. 26. Dismissed. Eluding an officer at Sullivan, May 6. Department of Corrections five years, all but nine months suspended. Probation two years. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Sullivan, May 6, prior. $1,000. Jail six months. Interference with law enforcement dogs at Sullivan, May 6. Jail six months. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop at Sullivan, May 6. Jail six months. Driving to endanger at Sullivan, May 6. Dismissed. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Sullivan, May 6. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, May 7. Jail 120 days. Failure to comply with sex offender registry act, first offense at Sullivan, May 16. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Deer Isle, May 16. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Tremont, July 9. $400. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Tremont, July 9. Jail six months.

Amy L. Myers, 46, Alfred. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Jan. 6, priors. Department of Corrections six months. Restitution $138.50. Burglary of a motor vehicle at Ellsworth, Jan. 6. Department of Corrections six months. Violating condition of release at Bass Harbor, Aug. 8. Dismissed.

Anthony L. Barbato, 31, Stonington. OUI (Alcohol) at Blue Hill, April 10. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Ashley A. Chamagne, 22, Trenton. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Trenton, April 10. $300.

Kevin Ames, 24, Orland. OUI (Alcohol) at Franklin, April 7. $500. Jail 72 hours. License suspended 150 days.

Richard Ivan Bowden, 62, Blue Hill. Passing stopped school bus at Ellsworth, April 6. Dismissed.

Kerri L. Tanguay, 52, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, April 12, one prior. $700. Jail 10 days. License suspended three years.

Andrew David Wilhelm, 26, Branford, Conn. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, April 14. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, July 19. $500. Jail three days. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 19. $250. Jail two days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 19. Guilty. No additional information provided. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, July 19.

Jason R. Doak, 35, Limestone. Domestic violence assault at Hancock, April 15. $300. Domestic violence assault at Hancock, April 15. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Hancock, June 25. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Hancock, June 25. Dismissed.

Erin Lasalle, 32, Yarmouth. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, April 15. Dismissed. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Ellsworth, April 15. $500. Use of drug paraphernalia at Ellsworth, April 15. Dismissed.

Sean T. Davis, 30, Hancock. Obstructing report of crime at Hancock, April 16. Jail five days. Disorderly conduct, offensive word, gestures at Hancock, April 16. Jail five days. Criminal mischief at Hancock, April 16. Dismissed.

Douglas Richard Hansen, 31, Deer Isle. Tax evasion at Deer Isle, April 29, 2013. Jail 364 days, all but 14 days suspended. Administrative release sentence one year. Failure to pay tax or file return at Deer Isle, April 29, 2013. Guilty. No additional information provided. Failure to pay tax or file return at Deer Isle, April 29, 2013. Guilty. No additional information provided. Failure to pay tax or file return at Deer Isle, April 29, 2013. Guilty. No additional information provided. Failure to pay tax or file return at Deer Isle, April 29, 2013. Guilty. No additional information provided. Failure to pay tax or file return at Deer Isle, April 29, 2013. Guilty. No additional information provided. Failure to pay tax or file return at Deer Isle, April 29, 2013. Guilty. No additional information provided. Failure to pay tax or file return at Deer Isle, April 29, 2013. Guilty. No additional information provided. Failure to pay tax or file return at Deer Isle, April 29, 2013. Guilty. No additional information provided. Failure to pay tax or file return at Deer Isle, April 29, 2013. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Louis M. Gardner III, 32, St. Albans. Fishing for elvers with dip net at Penobscot, April 14. $150.

Christopher Lewey, 31, Bangor. Elver fishing by resident one device without license at Orland, April 20. $2,000.

Justin A. Smith, 33, Dedham. Domestic violence assault at Dedham, April 24. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Dedham, April 24. Dismissed. Assault at Dedham, April 24. $500.

John Hessler, 28, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, April 23. $500. License suspended 150 days.

John Joseph Chruscielski, 49, Northeast Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Northeast Harbor, April 23, one prior. $700. Androscoggin Jail 10 days. License suspended three years.

Elizabeth Barbato, 33, Deer Isle. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Sedgwick, March 9. Guilty. No additional information.

Matthew Byard, 38, Sedgwick. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Sedgwick, March 7. Dismissed.

Mark Laurendeau, 42, Ellsworth. Failure to register vehicle at Ellsworth, March 25. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, March 25. $250. Suspended $250.

Dean R. Sinclair, 57, Ellsworth. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, Jan. 10, 2015. Department of Corrections three years all suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $2,744. Violating Chapter 13, Title 26 at Ellsworth, Jan. 10, 2015. Dismissed.

Robert Marsee, 40, Ellsworth. OUI (Drugs or combo) at Ellsworth, April 26, one prior. $500. Jail 48 hours. License suspended three years.

Sean Pinkham, 41, Bangor. Domestic violence assault at Bucksport, April 26. Dismissed.

Justin Kane, 21, Sullivan. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, April 29. Jail eight days.

Justin W. Rowell, 36, Bucksport/Eastbrook. OUI (Alcohol) at Fletchers Landing, April 29. $500. Jail 20 days. License suspended one year two months one day. Endangering the welfare of a child at Fletchers Landing, April 29. Guilty. No additional information. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Hancock, March 16. Jail 20 days. Restitution $6.40. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Hancock, June 19, priors. Jail one year, all but 20 days suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $25.99. Violating condition or release at Hancock, June 19. Jail 20 days.

Joseph Cobb, 38, Ellsworth. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, April 19. Jail 90 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 10. $500. Jail 90 days. Attaching false plates at Ellsworth, May 10. Jail 90 days. Violating condition or release at Ellsworth, May 10. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized use of property at Ellsworth, May 11. Jail 90 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 11. $500. Jail 90 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 11. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, May 17. Jail 90 days. Restitution $145.82. Violating condition or release at Ellsworth, May 17. Jail 90 days. Violating condition of release at Trenton, May 21. Jail 90 days. Burglary of a motor vehicle at Ellsworth, June 16. Jail 90 days. Criminal attempt at Ellsworth, June 16. Jail 90 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, June 16. Guilty. No additional information provided. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, May 9. Jail 90 days. Restitution $491.55. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 9. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized us of property at Deer Isle, April 19. Jail 90 days. Restitution $940. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Trenton, May 21. Dismissed.

Sewall T. Maddocks III, 27, Dutch Harbor, Ark. OUI (Alcohol) at Castine, May 6. Guilty. No additional information provided. Driving to endanger at Castine, May 5. Dismissed. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Castine, May 5. Guilty. No additional provided. Failing to stop, provide information at Castine, May 5. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Patricia H. Swanson, 66, Hancock. OUI (Alcohol) at Hancock, May 6. $500. Jail 48 hours. License suspended 150 days.

Andrew Geel, 67, Bar Harbor. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Bar Harbor, April 8. Dismissed.

David M. Maguire, 32, Stockton Springs. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, April 22. Dismissed.

April L. Tomah, 38, Calais. Engaging in activities while suspended at Gouldsboro, April 14. $300.

Arthur L. Rockwell Jr., 28, Machias. Elver fishing by resident one device without license at Gouldsboro, April 23. $2,000.

Matthew Sibley, 33, Orrington. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, March 3, prior. $500.

Margaret A. Parsons, 55, Lamoine. Harassment at Bar Harbor, April 6. Dismissed.

Raymond D. Gardner, 69, Ellsworth. Exceeding elver fishing quota at Verona Island, May 10. $2,000.

Edward Nealley, 59, Dedham. Violating condition of release at Dedham, May 12. $250.

Adam S. Kasevich Jr., 26, Boston, Mass. Robbery at Bucksport, May 15. Department of Corrections three years, all but 12 months suspended. Probation four years. Restitution $70. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, May 15. Department of Corrections four months.

James Odum, 36, Tellico Plains, Tenn. Rule violation, duty status not correct at Ellsworth, May 3. $250.

Michael J. Wood, 51, Winter Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Winter Harbor, May 22. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Darrell F. Snowman, 56, Orland. OUI (Alcohol) at Orland, May 21. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Carl C. Carter, 48, Otter Creek. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Mount Desert, May 18. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Mount Desert, May 18. Dismissed.

Steven Lewicki Jr., 30, Ellsworth. OUI (Drugs or combo) at Ellsworth, May 20. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Nathaniel Collins, 41, Randolph. Unlawful possession of hydrocodone at Ellsworth, April 21. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, April 21. $400. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, April 21. $350.

Ronald Pinkham, 37, Franklin. Eluding an officer at Franklin, March 31. Guilty. No additional information. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Franklin, March 31. Guilty. No additional information provided. Failing to stop for officer at Franklin, March 31. Dismissed.

Sean J. Manning, 51, Sullivan. Attaching false plates at Franklin, April 27. Dismissed.

James Jimmy Desmond, 48, Ellsworth. Driving to endanger at Orland, May 26. $575. License suspended 30 days.

Donald Zander, 27, Bar Harbor. Assault at Bar Harbor, May 26. $300. Jail five days.

Tim Daley, 35, Frankfort. Fishing for or taking shellfish from closed area at Castine, May 24. $300.

Wayne Lawrence, 37, Belfast. Fishing for or taking shellfish from closed area at Castine, May 24. $300.

Timothy D. Davis, 60, Winter Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Gouldsboro, May 26. $500. License suspended 150 days. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Gouldsboro, May 26. $350.

Ronald T. Grant, 53, Brooklin. OUI (Alcohol) at Brooklin, April 9. $50. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Kristina Gallagher, 20, West Warwick, R.I. Operating vehicle without license at Stonington, April 18. $150. Criminal mischief at Castine, May 8. $250. Restitution $2,580.66

Elizabeth M. Miller, 27, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Franklin, Jan. 8. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Jacob Smith, 22, Scarborough. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Castine, April 27. Dismissed.

Sandra Dembowski, 29, Deer Isle. Negotiating a worthless instrument at Blue Hill, Feb. 11. Jail 48 hours.

Travis Rhodes, 26, Stonington. Attaching false plates at Stonington, April 24. $100.

Brian Jalbert, 33, Axer, Mass. OUI (Alcohol) at Trenton, May 30. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Dakota L. Curtis, 23, Brewer. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, May 29. $500. License suspended 150 days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, May 29. $400. Possession of marijuana at Bucksport, May 29. Dismissed.

Vernon Shay III, 25, Sullivan. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, May 29. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Kenneth Jalbert, 47, Harwich, Mass. OUI (Alcohol) at Trenton, May 30. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Ryan Tetlow, 36, Gouldsboro. OUI (Alcohol) at Hancock, June 5. $500. Failing to inform law enforcement of concealed handgun at Hancock, June 5. $100.

Brandon W. Peavey, 36, Eddington. Domestic violence assault at Penobscot, June 4. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Penobscot, June 4. Jail three days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Penobscot, June 4. Jail three days.

Tyler R. Farnsworth, 22, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Trenton, June 3. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Amanda Goff, 21, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Trenton, June 3. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Mark W. Sincyr, 23, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, June 8. $250.

Walter Howland, 49, Beals. Passing stopped school bus at Ellsworth, May 9. $250.

Christopher A. Hamilton, 50, Dedham. Failing to extinguish fire at Dedham, May 29. $100.

Eric M. Archer, 21, Franklin. Operating vehicle without license at Gouldsboro, June 10. $250. Minor transporting liquor at Gouldsboro, June 10. $200. License suspended 30 days.

Terrance E. McNeil, 49, Franklin. Burning without permit at Franklin, June 3. $100.

Robert M. Davis, 38, Franklin. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 15, prior. Dismissed.

Jonathan Sanders, 31, Philadelphia, Pa. Passing stopped school bus at Bar Harbor, May 25. $250.

Joshua M. Smith, 26, East Orland. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, May 29. $600. Jail five days. Licenses suspended one year.

James Carr Klausky, 27, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, May 20, prior. $500. Jail two days. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, May 20. Dismissed.

William J. Robichaud, 33, Trenton. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, April 22, prior. Endangering the welfare of a child at Ellsworth, April 22. Jail two days.

Charles Adams, 72, Dedham. Stocking inland waters without permit at Dedham, May 21. $1,000.

Matthew J. Preble, 26, Sullivan. Operating vehicle without license at Sullivan, May 12. $100.

Joshua D. Richard, 20, Eddington. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, June 2. $250.

William B. Thurston, 22, Ellsworth. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, June 12. $100.

Edward A. Wright, 71, Waterville. Unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water at Hancock, June 8. $100.

Adam D. Chavez, 38, Southwest Harbor. Violating condition of release at Tremont, May 11. Jail nine hours.

Steven A. Kenney, 38, Searsport. OUI (Alcohol) at Penobscot, June 14. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Joseph L. Gionet, 51, Ellsworth. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, June 17. Jail 48 hours.

Caroline Goralski, 25, Homestead, Fla. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 16. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Miranda Berry, 22, Sullivan. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 18. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Shannon C. Nicholson, 46, Tremont. Operating methamphetamine laboratory using motor vehicle at Hancock, June 21. Dismissed. Unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug at Hancock, June 22. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Dominique Torrey, 22, Hancock. Operating methamphetamine laboratory at Hancock, June 22. Jail four years, all but six months suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $5,019.12. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Hancock, June 22. $400. Jail four years, all but six months suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $5,019.12. Unlawful possession of methamphetamine at Hancock, June 22. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Sullivan, April 22. Jail four months. Restitution $1,675. Forgery at Sullivan, April 22. Dismissed.

Loren W. Spurling, 25, Trenton. Operating methamphetamine laboratory at Hancock, June 22. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Hancock, June 21. $400. Restitution $500.

Stephen M. Harmon, 28, Portland. Operating after registration suspended at Ellsworth, May 21. $150.

Eric Redman, 24, Brooksville. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Blue Hill, May 25, prior. $500.

Brandi L. Berry, 31, Stonington. Assault at Stonington, June 21. $600.

Adam J. Babbitt, 37, Southwest Harbor. Fugitive from justice at Southwest Harbor, June 24. Dismissed.

Gregory J. Harper, 32, Tremont. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Tremont, May 7. $250.

Scott E. Lymburner, 56, Franklin. Failing to stop, provide information at Hancock, June 5. $150.

Eric S. Cooper, 20, Lamoine. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Lamoine, May 29. $250. Violating condition of release at Lamoine, May 29. Dismissed.

Jeremy E. Abbott, 40, Franklin. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Gouldsboro, May 19. $250.

Beau A. Wilber, 20, Trenton. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Franklin, May 18. $250.

Charlene Moores, 32, Columbia Falls. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, May 31, prior. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Hancock, May 31. Dismissed.

Dennis G. Figueroa Santos, 32, Columbia Falls. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Eastbrook, May 31. $250.

Dillon A. Pomeroy, 19, Dixmont. Criminal mischief at Dedham, May 7. $200. Criminal trespass at Dedham, May 7. $200.

Jeffrey L. Pomeroy, 24, Dixmont. Criminal mischief at Dedham, May 7. $200. Criminal trespass at Dedham, May 7. $200.

John Hoyt, 35, Sullivan. Violating protection from abuse order at Hancock, May 25. $200.

Dusty Bickford, 30, Surry. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, May 22. Jail 24 hours.

MayEllen Webb, 50, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 3. $500.

Nathan D. Joyce, 25, Deer Isle. Possessing soft shell clams less than 2 inches 10-20 percent at Deer Isle, June 8. $300.

Lauren E. Prinkey, 31, Dedham. Fishing without valid license at Dedham, June 18. $100.

Jessob D. Hayward, 17, Franklin. Attaching false plates at Dedham, May 15. $150. Permitting attachment of false plates at Dedham, May 15. Dismissed.

Sean T. Davis, 30, Hancock. Domestic violence assault at Hancock, June 26. Jail 20 days. Violating condition of release at Hancock, June 26. Jail 20 days. Violating condition of release at Hancock, June 26. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Hancock, June 27. Jail 20 days. Restitution $90. Violating condition of release at Hancock, June 27. Jail eight days.

John E. Arrington, 46, Berkeley, W.Va. Domestic violence assault at Otis, July 2. Jail 30 days. Assault at Otis, July 2. $300. Jail 30 days. Domestic violence terrorizing at Otis, July 2. Jail 30 days. Terrorizing at Otis, July 2. Jail 30 days. Obstructing report of crime at Otis, July 2. Jail 30 days. Restitution $621.30.

Felicity Simon, 21, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, July 1. Dismissed.

Rebecca A. Bukala, 36, Columbia Falls. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, July 3. $750.

Matthew L. Meaney, 25, Castine. OUI (Alcohol) at Castine, July 4. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Penobscot, July 4. Dismissed.

Amanda J. Scovin, 24, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Hancock, July 1. $500. Jail two days. License suspended one year 55 days.

Jayna M. Murphy, 23, Mount Desert. OUI (Alcohol) at Mount Desert, July 3. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Alex Pirila, 29, Phoenix, Ariz. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 3. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Teresa A. Geel, 51, Bucksport. Attaching false plates at Bucksport, May 27. $150.

Alexis D. Quinn, 22, Lamoine. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Bar Harbor, June 18. $100.

Brandon C. Rose, 22, Lamoine. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Bar Harbor, June 18. $100.

Bridjit W. Smith, 26, Sullivan. Violating condition or release at Bar Harbor, June 17. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, June 17. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, June 17. Dismissed.

Hershyl E. Warren, 48, Sullivan. Attaching false plates at Ellsworth, May 28. $150.

Justin D. Bulley, 23, Bar Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, June 24. $250. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, July 6. Dismissed. Criminal restraint at Ellsworth, July 6. Jail five days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 6. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 6. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Ellsworth, July 6. Jail five days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 6. $250.

Jonathan T. Seavey, 29, Charlotte, N.C. Operating vehicle without license at Mount Desert, June 25. $150.

Mark Joshua Saucier, 30, Bangor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, July 8. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, July 8. Jail one day.

Logan Hanson, 26, Trenton. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise at Bar Harbor, July 9. Jail two days.

Nancy Jane Knight, 58, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, July 6. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, July 5. $100.

Harris O. Smart, 27, Bangor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, July 7. $250.

Christopher S. Youngblood, 23, Franklin. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, June 5, prior. $500.

Evan L. Boudreau, 22, Lamoine. Failure to register vehicle at Bar Harbor, June 12. $150.

Ryan W. Winder, 33, Hancock. Operating after registration suspended at Ellsworth, June 5. $150.

Christopher E. Boyles, 21, Prospect. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Bucksport, May 26. $100.

Kenneth B. Estey, 73, Hancock. Passing stopped school bus at Ellsworth, June 8. $250.

Jessica J. Knight, 28, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 5. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Milton Charles Allen, 57, Stonington. Domestic violence assault at Stonington, July 15. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Stonington, July 14. Dismissed.

Nicholas E. Beal, 24, Fort Pierce, Fla. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth. $250. Use of drug paraphernalia at Ellsworth, June 10. $300.

Matthew A. Melanson, 21, Bangor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 14. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, July 14. $150. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bar Harbor, July 14. Dismissed.

Scott M. Beaudreault, 33, Bar Harbor. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, July 17. $250.

Martin D. Bodenheimer, 22, Oxford, Miss. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, July 14. $100.

Leslie A. Norton, 22, Jonesboro. Operating vehicle without license at Tremont, June 19. $150. Permitting attachment of false plates at Tremont, June 19. $100.

Ronald W. Wilbur, 45, Sullivan. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, June 25, prior. $500.

Tyler H. Lawson, 27, Blue Hill. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Deer Isle, June 2. Jail 48 hours. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Deer Isle, June 2. Dismissed.

John Lane, 52, Ellsworth. Stalking-fear bodily injury to self or relation at Ellsworth, June 29. Dismissed. Stalking-fear damage, destruction, tampering with property at Ellsworth, June 29. Dismissed.

Theodore Cooke, 28, Bucksport. Displaying fictitious vehicle certificate at Bucksport, May 27. $500. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bucksport, May 27. Dismissed. Use of drug paraphernalia at Bucksport, May 27. Dismissed.

Kevin C. Pederson, 24, Augusta. Failure to register vehicle at Blue Hill, June 25. $150.

Jeffrey M. Briggs, 37, no town listed. Operating watercraft under influence over 21 at T3-ND, July 3. $400.

Robert W. Smith, 32, Sorrento. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Sullivan, June 10. $500.

Ethan Clark, 19, Blue Hill. Violating condition of release at Blue Hill, July 29. Dismissed. Minor transporting liquor at Blue Hill, July 29. Dismissed.

Jason A. Moody, 43, Southwest Harbor. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, July 29. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 11. Jail five days. Violating condition or release at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 11. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor. Dismissed.

Adam D. Edes, 49, Ellsworth. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, July 27. $100.

Matthew J. Munley, 19, Zionsville, Ind. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, July 15. $100.

Melissa A. Carter, 30, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Aug. 4. Dismissed.

Brock A. Murphy, 30, Bangor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 24, prior. $750.

David W. Barter, 58, Deer Isle. Possessing lobster beyond minimum or maximum at Deer Isle, Aug. 1. $900.

Joseph E. Brewer, 52, Stonignton. Taking, transporting, selling, possesing egg-bearing lobster at Stonington, July 28. $1,600.

Michael J. Perna, 27, Milford. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 8, prior. $500.

James F. Hicks, 46, Steuben. Illegal possession of firearm at Bar Harbor, July 4. Dismissed.

Julie Cronin, 54, Clemont, Fla. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, June 25. $150.

Justin J. Swedberg, 23, St. Albans. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, Aug. 13. $250. Failing to provide correct name, address, DOB at Gouldsboro, Aug. 13. Jail 24 hours.

Basil Stratton, no age provided, no town provided. Harvest operator failing to pay within 45 days at Brooklin, April 27, 2014. $200. Failing to notify of commercial harvest at Blue Hill, Feb. 5, 2014. $200. Failing to notify of commercial harvest at Orland, April 1, 2014. $200. Unlawful cutting of trees by another at Brooklin, April 27, 2014. $200.

Wilbur McCaul Jr., 37, Corinth. Class I lobster and crab fishing without license at Orland, Aug. 21, 2015. $500. Violating protection resources, Chapter 75 at Brooksville, Aug. 28, 2015. $250. Hand raking mussel without license at Brooksville, Aug. 28, 2015. $316.

Kelly Hutchinson, 25, Aurora. Unattended lines at Great Pond, Jan. 23. $100. Suspended $50.

Steven K. Mahar, 51, Sullivan. Operating unregistered snowmobile at T9-SD, Feb. 11. $50.

Ryan D. Morey, 28, Deer Isle. Violation of gear rule, Chapter 75 at Deer Isle, Feb. 6. $250.

Brian Chipman, 28, Steuben. Violation of gear rule, Chapter 75 at Gouldsboro, Feb. 28. $250.

Susan Arthur, 46, Lamoine. Keeping dangerous dog at Lamoine, Feb. 8. Dismissed.

Andrew Jones, 19, Aurora. Possession of marijuana, 1¼ oz.–2½ oz, at Aurora, March 22. $350.

Harold Fickett, 20, Clifton. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Aurora, Feb. 19. Dismissed.

Gary Wentfield Goodrich III, 20, Surry. Illegal transportation of animal or bird at Surry, Nov. 3, 2015. Dismissed.

Kyle Johnson, 19, Robbinston. Possession of marijuana at Aurora, March 13. $350.

Merle F. Newenham Jr., 48, Cherryfield. Marine worm digging without license at Hancock, April 23. $150.

James Digugliemo, 23, Milton, Del. Submerged motor vehicle in water at Penobscot, Feb. 16. $200.

Brian E. Stanwood Jr., 30, Lamoine. Failing to produce permit at Lamoine, May 4. $50.

Brandon Braley, 21, Ellsworth. Use of drug paraphernalia at Ellsworth, April 10. $300.

Jonathan Oliver, 33, Deer Isle. Untagged lobster traps, Chapter 25 at Frenchboro, May 12. $1,400. Untagged lobster traps, Chapter 25 at Frenchboro, May 12. $2,250.

Lawson George, 50, Bernard. Violation protected resources, Chapter 75 at Frenchboro, May 12. $250.

David Black, 69, Bernard. Violation protected resources, Chapter 75 at Frenchboro, May 12. $250.

Mark E. Nevells, 38, Deer Isle. Class I lobster and crab fishing without license at Stonington, May 12. $500.

Anne Foster, 29, Deer Isle. Use of drug paraphernalia at Surry, April 28. No additional information provided.

Megan Dunroe, 20, Hampden. Minor transporting liquor at Sullivan, April 20. Dismissed.

Peter Haines, 20, Levant. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Dedham, May 23. $350.

Aaron Muth, 21, Bangor. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Dedham, May 23. $350.

Frank T. George, 53, Penobscot. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Trenton, May 29. $350.

Dylan C. Richardson, 20, Bernard. Minor consuming liquor at Franklin, May 16. $200.

Rebecca Jean E. Grey, 20, Bar Harbor. Minor consuming liquor at Franklin, May 14. $200.

Tonyboy Yekeh, 21, Windham. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Gouldsboro, June 4. $350.

Cooper Henderson, 18, Hancock. Use of drug paraphernalia at Waltham, May 14. $300.

Thomas D. Buck, 29, Machias. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, May 18. $350.

Michael Choate, 42, Albion. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Sullivan, June 4. $100.

Jeffrey H. Young, 47, Bar Harbor. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Franklin, June 4. $100.

Kenneth W. Goodman, 34, Dover-Foxcroft. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at T7-SD, June 4. $100.

Michael T. Hunt, 41, Corea. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Franklin, June 4. $100.

Anthony Nguyen, 45, Ellsworth. Violation of smelt rule, Chapter 40, no town listed, May 19. $150.

Michael Shaw, 17, Bucksport. Smoking prohibited public place at Bucksport, March 18. $100.

Xzavier Botta, 18, Orland. Smoking prohibited public place at Bucksport, March 24. $100.

Alan Belanger, 54, Winter Harbor. Violation of smelt rule, Chapter 40 at Gouldsboro, May 19. No additional information provided.

Jon Crossman, 49, Bernard. Violation protected resources, Chapter 75 at Frenchboro, June 8. $250.

Stephanie Crossman, 19, Bass Harbor. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Trenton, June 11. $350.

Eric Deacon, 38, Corea. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Hancock, June 2. $350.

James Johnson Sr., 51, Belfast. Shellfish harvesting license violation – personal at Swan’s Island, May 11. $300.

Arthur D. Linscott, 36, Stockton Springs. Violating municipal shellfish ordinance at Swan’s Island, May 11. $300.

Mathew R. Hanson, 25, Sanford. Operating unregistered ATV at T32-MD, May 14. $200.

James A. Johnson, 27, Monroe. Shellfish harvesting license violation-personal at Swans Island, May 11. $300.

Jade S. Hill, 19, Bangor. Use of drug paraphernalia at Gouldsboro, June 14. $300.

Matthew L. Coombs, 19, Sullivan. Minor transporting liquor at Hancock, June 8. License suspended 30 days.

Justin Robert Jackson, 24, Sullivan. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Gouldsboro, June 8. $350. Use of drug paraphernalia at Gouldsboro, June 8. $300. Suspended $300.

Kyle J. Lamoureux, 20, Winter Harbor. Minor consuming liquor at Gouldsboro, June 10. $200.

Harry K. Hiestand, 57, Niles, Mich. Operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat at Southwest Harbor, July 3. $200.

Jordan Merchant, 19, Franklin. Minor consuming liquor at Gouldsboro, June 10. $200.

Sorrento Lobster Inc, Sorrento. Violation of shellfish sanitation rule, Chapter 15. $250.

Samuel Bell, 19, Sullivan. Marine work digging without license at Hancock, June 13. $150.

Paul Roux, 33, Sanford. Operating unregistered ATV at T3-ND, June 18. $200.

Jason D. Fish, 40, Ellsworth. Permitting unaccompanied person under 16 to operate ATV at T34-MD, June 17. $100.

Merle Powers, 27, Greenfield. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at T32-MD, June 25. $100.

Ridewane H. Adua, 25, Orono. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at T32-MD, June 17. $100.

David J. LaPlante, 56, Dedham. Operating/permitting operation of unregistered motorboat at Dedham, July 4. $200.

Tyler Green, 23, Otis. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Otis, July 4. $100.

Curtis D. Knudsen Jr., 25, Sullivan. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Otis, July 4. $100.

Ernest R. Vachon, 66, New Durham, N.H. Operating/permitting operation of unregistered motorboat at T3-ND, July 3. $200.

Nicholas A. MacCulloch, 24, Bar Harbor. Disturbing political signs at Bar Harbor, June 4. $100.

Matthew F. Meo, 24, Bangor. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, May 20. $350.

Travis Anderson, 31, Brewer. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bucksport, June 17. $350.

Thomas L. Kessler, 53, Winter Harbor. Unlawful use of inhalants at Ellsworth, June 13. $100.

David D. Judkins, 40, Penobscot. Operating/permitting operation of unregistered motorboat at Orland, July 4. $200.

Nathan Lariviere, 16, Sullivan. Failing to produce permit at Sullivan, July 16. $50.

Emily K. Rose, 19, Winterport. Minor transporting liquor at Gouldsboro, June 11. No additional information provided. Use of drug paraphernalia at Gouldsboro, June 11. $300.

Brandon Connors, 21, Winterport. Minor consuming liquor at Gouldsboro, June 11, $200. Use of drug paraphernalia, no town listed, June 11. $500.

Ryan G. McAndrews, 25, South Weymouth, Mass. Operating without safety equipment at Surry, July 15. $100.

Miles J. Kelley, 26, Cape Elizabeth. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Dedham, June 23, $350.

Austin C. Day, 22, Eastbrook. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Hancock, June 11. $350.

Jolene A. McCaul, 15, Castine. Smoking prohibited public place at Bucksport. $100.

Daniel Savoy, 60, Sullivan. Allowing dog to be at large at Sullivan, July 31. $50.

David W. Long, 43, Raleigh, N.C. Operating without safety equipment at Ellsworth, July 11, $100.

Eric C. Edwards, 21, Gouldsboro. Unlawfully permitting operation of ATV at Eastbrook, July 23, $100.

Neil T. Long, 23, Bar Harbor. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bar Harbor, July 2. $350.

Dwight J. Osgood, 35, Clifton. Violating municipal shellfish ordinance at Lamoine, June 24. $300.

Norman Bamford, 38, Sullivan. Allowing dog to be at large at Sullivan, Aug. 10. $50.