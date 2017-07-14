Couple flees after chase

BAR HARBOR — Police expect to charge a driver who led police on a chase early Monday before abandoning his vehicle on Wayman Lane and reporting it stolen later that day.

“We’re still investigating,” said Lt. David Kerns. He declined to release the suspect’s name until the investigation is complete.

The vehicle was spotted by Sgt. Chris Wharff just after midnight almost hitting pedestrians in the Old Police Parking Lot. Wharff attempted to stop the vehicle, which sped off. The vehicle continued along Main Street before making a left onto Wayman Lane, where the driver and his female passenger stopped the vehicle and ran off. They were not located.

Later that morning, police received word that the owner of the vehicle reported it stolen to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Kerns said they believe the owner is the same person who was driving the vehicle. He is expected to be charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger and reckless conduct.

A 911 call Friday from a campground led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania woman on a domestic violence charge.

The call came in just before midnight. The female caller reportedly was yelling at the dispatcher who answered, but she refused to say what the problem was. Police investigated and arrested Christine Soto, 39, of Shillington, Pa., on charges of domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct.

According to Kerns, Soto allegedly assaulted her female domestic partner, who sustained minor injuries. The disorderly conduct charge stems from Soto’s reported oral escalation of the situation after police arrived, Kerns said.

Officer Dustin Tierney responded Sunday morning to a report of a domestic disturbance in the Greeley Avenue area. After investigating, Tierney arrested Felipe Elorreaga, 39, of Sarasota, Fla., on a domestic violence assault charge.

A woman from Wayne was charged Saturday with using a fake ID at a downtown bar. Amanda Ridlon, 20, was summonsed on a charge of possessing false identification.

A 2011 Toyota driven by Ellen Bennett, 53, of Spofford, N.H., sustained $4,000 damage Sunday when it struck a deer on Route 3 in Salisbury Cove.

A driver who pulled from the Crooked Road onto Route 102 in Town Hill Saturday caused a collision involving two other vehicles, police said.

David Myers, 84, of Mount Desert was making a left turn onto Route 102 when his 2014 Subaru collided with a southbound 2011 GMC pickup driven by Scott Michaud, 45, of Hancock. Myers’ Subaru then struck a northbound 2011 Subaru driven by Elena Scotti, 64, of New York, N.Y., before striking a mailbox.

A 72-year-old Orland woman crashed her 2007 Volvo Saturday on the Knox Road. Sandra Heath told police she took her eyes off the road, drifted onto the shoulder and lost control of the car. It hit a tree.

A four-year-old child was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor Friday after complaining of pain following a two-car crash at the intersection of the Knox and Gilbert Farm roads.

Robinson Fry, 86, of Bar Harbor had stopped and was proceeding through the intersection when his 2009 Toyota hit a 2004 Honda driven by Renea Miller, 39, of Glenburn.

A 19-year-old Bar Harbor man was arrested July 5 on a warrant out of Penobscot County.

Isaiah Keene was charged with failure to appear in court, taken to the Bar Harbor Police Department and later released on $140 bail.

A Bar Harbor Fire Department ambulance sustained an unspecified amount of damage when it struck a deer July 5 on Route 3. The accident occurred while the ambulance was returning from a call and no patient was aboard.

A lost wallet was turned in to police July 5. The owner claimed the item and said $150 in cash was missing.

The hood latch of a 2014 Ford Mustang failed July 5, causing the hood to open as a New York man was driving on the Eagle Lake Road. Roy Tsao of New York, N.Y. was able to pull off the road safely, but the Mustang sustained $6,000 damage.

Nathan Tracy, 25, of Surry was arrested July 4 on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI).

Mount Desert

Two vehicles with the same owner were vandalized July 5 while parked in Northeast Harbor.

Officer Ken Mitchell reported the windshield of one vehicle and the rear window of the other were smashed, as well as other damage to both. The officer estimated $2,000 in total damage.

An out-of-state driver making a U-turn July 6 near the Somesville stoplight crashed into a vehicle driven by a Mount Desert resident.

Susanna Schindler, 63, of Lakeville, Conn., was making the turn when her 2014 Honda struck the side of a 2007 Chevrolet SUV driven by 39-year-old Tracy Miller.

Abigale Kestner, 24, of Naples, Fla., was arrested July 4 on a charge of OUI.

A bicycle was reported stolen Saturday.

Southwest Harbor

Driving repeatedly through the parking lot at a bank was cause for police to become suspicious of a motorist on July 5. However, the investigation found the driver had no criminal intent; he simply was trying to put his baby to sleep by driving around with the child in a car seat.

A report of a possible domestic incident Monday on the Marshall Brook Road resulted in the arrest of a Swans Island woman.

Kylee Fowler, 27, was arrested on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

On Friday, Officer Levi Soper arrested Leo Martin, 44, of Southwest Harbor on a domestic violence assault charge.

Adrian Nietz, 41, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed July 6 on a charge of operating after suspension. According to police, an off-duty officer who knew Nietz’s driver’s license was suspended saw him driving on Main Street. Another officer followed up, and Nietz reportedly admitted to the violation.

A woman reported July 4 that keys were stolen from her vehicle.

Tremont

Bruce Colbeth, 60, of Tremont was summonsed Monday by Lt. Tim Cote of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on charges of unemployment fraud and theft by deception. The summonses were issued at the request of the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office.

Trenton

A driver from Ellsworth was summonsed Monday as the result of a report of alcoholic beverage containers being thrown from a vehicle on Route 3.

Andrew Hatt, 34, of Ellsworth was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

The July 6 report of a possible domestic incident with gunshots being fired led to a summons for a 20-year-old resident.

The sheriff’s department investigated and determined there had been no domestic dispute but that shots had been fired into woods on the property. As a result, Patrick Faulkingham was summonsed on a charge of reckless conduct with a firearm.

A motorcyclist from California was charged July 6 after other motorists complained about him passing vehicles in an unsafe manner.

Yair Benad, 60, of Irvine, Calif., was summonsed on a charge of improper passing.