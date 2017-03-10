Victorious MDI team gets siren treatment, full lights

BAR HARBOR — In an islandwide show of support early Saturday, officers from all police departments and members of all fire departments, with lights flashing and sirens howling, greeted the state champion Mount Desert Island High School Trojans boys’ basketball team when they arrived from their win in Augusta. Local crews escorted them from the head of the island to the high school on the Eagle Lake Road. County law enforcement units began the team’s escort earlier in the evening in Holden as the team headed home.

A Bar Harbor man was arrested Feb. 28, about eight-and-a-half hours after a woman walked into the police station to report she had been assaulted.

Alexander Depavloff, 25, was arrested on a domestic assault charge after Officer Brad O’Neil contacted him by phone and he agreed to turn himself in, according to Lt. David Kerns. Depavloff was booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth and later released on bail.

The alleged victim came to the station around 3 a.m. to report the assault. When officers went back to the home she shares with Depavloff, he already had left the residence, Kerns said.

Sgt. Leigh Guildford cleaned up broken glass from Main Street March 2 after high wind gusts blew a storm window from the second floor of a building near the intersection with Cottage Street.

A driver suspected of passing a stopped school bus March 2 was warned for the offense.

Sophie Martin, 23, of Sullivan was northbound on Route 3 near The Jackson Laboratory when her 1997 Ford truck struck a deer. The truck sustained no damage.

Mount Desert

Customers at Main Street Variety in Northeast Harbor must have done a double take March 2 when a ferret appeared outside the store.

“The wayward ferret got away from its owner while the cage was being cleaned,” said Lt. Kevin Edgecomb.

Someone was able to trap the animal underneath a cardboard box. The owner, realizing the pet was gone, contacted police, and the two were reunited.

Southwest Harbor

A driver who forgot to disconnect the nozzle from his vehicle before driving off from a gas pump Monday at Circle K caused $300 damage.

A resident reported March 2 that a window had been damaged at a nearby vacant building. Police investigated and determined the most likely culprit was the wind.

Trenton

Bangor police, on behalf of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, plan to serve a resident there on a harassment charge after his sister reported he had been sending her harassing text messages.

Tremont

The sheriff’s department received a March 1 complaint from a resident who said he was the victim of identity theft.