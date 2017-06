TRENTON — Two vehicles collided on busy Route 3 in Trenton Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred directly across from J&P’s Farm Market.

Two-way traffic was restored by 3 p.m. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Fire Department and County Ambulance were on the scene.

Three people — two from one vehicle and one from the other — were transported by ambulance to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of possible injuries.