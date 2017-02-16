Hancock County Superior Court Nov. 1 to Dec. 31

The following cases were heard in Hancock County Superior Court, according to official records:

Nov. 1 to Dec. 31

Michael S. Tibbetts, 32, Bar Harbor. Aggravated criminal mischief at Lamoine, Nov. 22, 2002. Department of Corrections 15 months. Probation partially revoked. Probation continued. Aggravated criminal mischief at Otis, Nov. 25, 2002. Department of Corrections five years, all suspended. Probation four years. Restitution $8,065.07.

Randolph W. Garland, 52, Franklin. Burglary at Brooklin, March 1, 2010. Department of Corrections six years. Burglary at T10-SD, Feb. 1, 2010. Jail 30 days. Probation partially revoked. Probation continued.

Shannon L. Stanley, 30, Tremont. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2010. Jail 41 days. Probation revoked. Reckless conduct at Bucksport, March 9, 2012. Jail 90 days. Probation revoked.

Adam M. Gray, 33, Waltham. Burglary at Blue Hill, Aug. 23, 2010. Department of Corrections two years.

Kristen L.M. Rogde, 50, Trenton. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Trenton, Sept. 30, 2010. Jail 20 days. Probation partially revoked. Probation continued.