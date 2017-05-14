Hancock County Superior Court March 1-31

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Superior Court, according to official records:

March 1 to March 31

Roman C. Cook, 25, Swan’s Island. Burglary at Mount Desert, Jan. 18, 2010. Department of Corrections two years. Probation partially revoked.

Ariel A. Hernandez, 28, Concord, Mass. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Jan. 3, 2011. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Jan. 3, 2011. Dismissed. Failure to appear after bailed at Ellsworth, May 19, 2011. Dismissed.