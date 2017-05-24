Hancock County Jail log May 16-21

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between May 16 and 21:

Maggie L. Brown, 24, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Leroy R. Turner, 38, Steuben, warrant arrest.

Jennifer L. Hutchinson, 45, Ellsworth, 24 hours for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Ashley S. Bragg, 29, Fletchers Landing, failure to appear.

Hollis E. Geel Jr., 65, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Jonathan D. Reynolds, 26, Bar Harbor, domestic violence assault.

Daniel J. Pratt, 32, Bar Harbor, failure to appear.

Michael B. Rock, 69, Franklin, two days for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Monica I.N. Phippen, 21, Surry, 24 hours for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Jason W. Robbins, 25, Ellsworth, failure to report.

Eva M. Seavey, 36, Ellsworth, default in payment of fine.

Michael B. Stanley, 56, Bucksport, failure to appear.

Wilfred K. Robertson, 68, Meredith, N.H., criminal trespass.

Richard S. Sylvester, 37, Palmyra, U.S. Marshal warrant charging “dangerous drugs.”

James R. Grimes, 57, Bucksport, domestic violence terrorizing.

Dylan A. Norwood, 22, Tremont, OUI.

James P. Desmond, 49, Ellsworth, OUI.

Michael S. Mitchell, 38, Hancock, 24 hours for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Delwin R. Faulkingham, 47, Trenton, default in payment of fine.

Julia L. Ham, 31, Ellsworth, bail violation, domestic violence assault.

Richard E. Timmons, 56, Winter Harbor, OUI.

James W. Innes, 22, Fletchers Landing, OUI, refusing to submit to arrest.

Eric M. Dellapietro, 28, Stonington, failure to appear.

Peter G. Spindler, 65, Southwest Harbor, two counts default in payment of fine.

Jesse J. Langley, 38, Greenbush, 15 days for criminal mischief.

Rachael D. Wood, 24, La Grange, failure to appear.

Joshua B. Forcier, 38, Trenton, failure to appear.