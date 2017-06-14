Hancock County Jail log June 6-11

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between June 6 and 11:

Richard D. Smullen, 68, Hancock, bail violation.

Brittany Z. Bragdon, 24, Orland, failure to appear.

Bruce W. Dawes, 48, Harrington, violating conditions of his release.

Dylan A. Norwood, 22, Hancock, bail violation.

Thomas C. LaCrosse, 32, Ellsworth, bail violation, possession of hypodermics.

Natalie Rodriguez, 30, Ponce, Puerto Rico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, tampering with evidence.

Zachariah W. McCarthy, 22, Blue Hill, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Zachary A. McGraw, 18, Ellsworth, OUI.

Zachary B. Eccleston, 21, Bar Harbor, default in payment of fine.

Justin N. Kane, 21, Sullivan, bail violation, assault.

Brandon A. Pinkham, 34, Southwest Harbor, domestic violence assault.