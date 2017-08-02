Hancock County Jail log July 24-29

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between July 24 and 29:

Cameron J. Faulkingham, 23, Northeast Harbor, domestic violence assault, terrorizing, criminal mischief.

Troy Woodman, 35, Bucksport, five counts bail violation, four counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts forgery, two counts failure to appear and one count each theft by deception and violating conditions of release.

Donald B. Orr, 36, Gouldsboro, habitual motor vehicle offender.

Timothy L. Roberts, 31, Franklin, four counts failure to appear.

Nina D. Wallace, 33, Township 7, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and failure to report.

Misti D. Gordon, 25, Gouldsboro, default in payment of fines.

Tina M. Sieber, 36, transient, default in payment of fines.

Miguel A. Garcia, 43, Bangor, bail revocation.

John M. Foster, 39, Ellsworth, violating conditions of his release.

Sarah N. York, 27, Ellsworth, five counts default in payment of fines and one count failure to appear.

Stephen A. White, 48, Seal Cove, operating beyond license restriction, OUI.

Nina Ojeda, 30, Andover, N.H., domestic violence assault, violation of a protection order.

Zachary F. Jordan, 30, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Conrad J. Smith, 40, Franklin, failure to appear.

Jamie L. Bryant, 40, Bangor, two counts default in payment of fines.

Juanita L. Gardiner, 55, Searsport, three counts default in payment of fines and one count default in restitution.

Patrick C. Jordan, 34, Waltham, OUI.

Nicholas A. Hart, 31, Prospect, domestic violence assault, protection order violation.

Steven E. Morey, 25, Deer Isle, failure to appear.

Jacob Richardson, 19, Ellsworth, failure to appear, domestic violence assault, assault.

Kathleen P. McDunnah, 42, Bucksport, two days for OUI.

Jacob A. Bowden, 28, Brewer, disorderly conduct.

James P. Desmond, 49, Ellsworth, bail violation, operating without a license, operating after suspension.

Devin M. Adams, 27, Peru, OUI.

Richard J. Burne, 54, Trenton, bail violation.

Joanna J. Chapman, 31, Birch Harbor, default in payment of fines, leaving scene of a personal injury accident, failure to notify about a motor vehicle accident, operating after suspension.

Kristine Miller, 59, Ellsworth, protection order violation.

Martin A. Millett, 28, Milford, default in payment of fines.