Hancock County Jail log July 2-9

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between July 2 and 9:

Travis S. Redman, 44, Verona Island, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Kevin B. Scott, 39, Tremont, domestic violence assault, aggravated assault, criminal threatening, OUI.

Benjamin N. Silvernail, 21, Bucksport, OUI.

Jason O. Rothe, 44, Ellsworth, criminal trespass.

Nicholas J. Flores, 18, Bucksport, disorderly conduct.

Randy W. Spencer, 24, Ellsworth, assault.

Geoffrey A. Kidder, 31, Sullivan, criminal threatening and terrorizing.

Michael B. Smith Jr., 24, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release and habitual motor vehicle offender.

Leo H. Martin III, 44, Southwest Harbor, domestic violence assault.

Manuel P. Faria, 55, Fall River, Mass., failure to appear.

Joshua D. Allen, 23, Sedgwick, failure to appear.

Jesse T. Grinnell, 27, Steuben, two counts unlawful drug possession and one count each bail violation, unlawful drug trafficking and refusing to sign summons.

Christine Soto, 39, Shillington, Pa., domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct.

Joseph L. Gionet, 52, Ellsworth, failure to appear, violating conditions of release.

Robert C. Locurto, 57, Gouldsboro, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and operating after suspension.

Luis F. Elorreaga, 39, Sarasota, Fla., domestic violence assault.

Earl A. Blish III, 45, Northeast Harbor, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and OUI.

Miranda L. Berry, 22, Hancock, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Jacob J. Leblanc, 21, Brooksville, domestic violence assault.