Hancock County Jail log Jan. 30-Feb. 5

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5:

Jennifer L. Atwood, 37, Searsport, failure to appear.

Karen M. Manning, 49, Milbridge, failure to appear.

Michael A. Butler Jr., 42, South Portland, back for court.

Kristen L. M. Rogde, 50, Mount Desert, probation violation.

Tanya T. Prime, 47, Brooklin, seven days for operating after suspension.

Kyle R. King, 21, Ellsworth, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Cindy Gierke, 32, Sedgwick, 60 days for bail violation, reckless conduct.

Edgar B. Pung, 29, Ellsworth, habitual motor vehicle offender.

Joshua R. Starbird, 29, Trenton, 60 days for trafficking in counterfeit drugs and unlawful drug trafficking.

Mitchell S. Eaton, 51, Stonington, failure to appear.

Roman C. Cook, 25, Swan’s Island, probation violation.

Dominique A. M. Torrey, 23, Otis, failure to pay fine.

Lance R. Gale, 28, Stonington, failure to appear.

Johnathan A. Jones, 30, Deer Isle, failure to pay fine.

James L. White III, 31, Cherryfield, 21 days for operating after suspension, bail violation.

Nicholas R. Maniscalco, 25, Ellsworth, criminal mischief.

Justin B. Kane, 25, Hancock, failure to appear.

Erica L. Boyington, 39, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and bail violation.

Eddie Lopez-Landron, 25, Harrington, OUI.

Timothy L. Bray Jr., 20, Stonington, furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Walter R. Maddocks, 44, Verona Island, domestic violence assault.

Robert M. Peabody, 28, Ellsworth, obstructing report of a crime, probation violation.