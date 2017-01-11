Hancock County Jail log Jan. 3-8

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Jan. 3 and 8:

Brian M. Eaton, 24, Deer Isle, stealing drugs, burglary.

Arthur J. Langley Jr., 65, Harrington, failure to appear.

Robert W. Mann, 37, Brooklin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and operating without a license.

Kimberly A. Phelan, 34, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault, probation violation.

Christopher R. Sullivan, 34, Southwest Harbor, OUI.

Samuel B. Rooney, 29, Fairfield, failure to appear.

Ryder K. Abraham, 51, Sullivan, seven days for OUI.

Eric B. St. Denis, 28, Bar Harbor, two days for OUI and failure to make oral or written report of an accident.

Crystal L. Cartwright, 31, Ellsworth, 15 days for operating after suspension.

Timothy E. Rivers, 29, Gouldsboro, burglary, assault.

Hanes E. Thibodeau, 24, Orland, unlawful drug trafficking.

Lisa A. Woodard, 45, Dexter, two counts arson.

Kenneth W. Gray, 28, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Richard D. Magoon, 28, Osborn, drug court sanction.

Shaun P. Parsons, 38, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Julie C. Madura, 23, Brooklin, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary.

David E. Lawry, 35, Orland, eight months for operating as a habitual motor vehicle offender.

Emily J. Albert, 21, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Timothy L. Thorpe, 36, Dedham, criminal mischief, probation and parole hold.

Roger A. Grego, 28, Deer Isle, two counts of unlawful drug trafficking.

Michael C. Beal, 33, Addison, back for court.

Christopher S. Youngblood, 24, Franklin, failure to appear.

Ellis T. Martin Jr., 31, Ellsworth, probation and parole hold.

Richard W. Kelley, 32, Southwest Harbor, failure to appear.

Lacy E. Alley, 32, Southwest Harbor, probation violation.

Zachary D. Wright, 26, Amherst, probation revocation.

Brock A. Murphy, 30, Hancock, two counts failure to appear and one count each probation revocation and violating conditions of release.