Hancock County Jail log Jan. 18 and 21

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Jan. 18 and 21:

Eric R. Haslam, 35, Ellsworth, visual aggression against a child.

Shane F. Murphy, 49, Blue Hill, three counts failure to appear and two counts domestic violence assault.

Michael J. Vargo, 27, Sullivan, domestic violence assault.

Ladaya D. Carver, 42, Sedgwick, seven days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Jamie D. Moore, 23, Orland, seven days for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

James A. Day Jr., 22, Lamoine, six counts theft by unauthorized taking and two counts bail violation.

David C. Noble, 27, Dedham, protection order violation.

Joseph S. Comeau Jr., 39, Robbinston, two days for one count OUI and two counts criminal attempt.

Joseph E. Dennison, 36, Ellsworth, two counts failure to appear.

Anthony J. Spellman, 52, Hancock, violating conditions of release.

Dakota L. Snowman, 23, Orland, default in payment of fine.

Jesse C. Couto, 29, Trenton, unlawful drug trafficking.

Leon B. Jacobs, 43, Southwest Harbor, unlawful drug trafficking.

Evans T. Clower, 35, Bucksport, four days for OUI.