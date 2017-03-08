Hancock County Jail log Feb. 28 to March 5

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Feb. 28 and March 5:

Alexander J. Depavloff, 25, Bar Harbor, domestic violence assault.

Dean J. Barrett, 31, Sullivan, assault.

Todd R. Hoglund, 52, Franklin. Three counts failure to pay/file income tax.

Neil D. Salisbury, 65, Lamoine, two days for contempt of court.

Ryan B. Leith, 35, Bangor, back for court.

Joel E. Marceau, 54, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Ariana E.F. Wycoff, 27, Franklin, domestic violence assault, violating conditions of her release.

David M. Hudson, 32, Hancock, operating after suspension.

Matthew A. Blethen, 24, Ellsworth, harassment by telephone.