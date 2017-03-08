Thursday - Mar 09, 2017

Hancock County Jail log Feb. 28 to March 5

March 8, 2017 on Cops & Courts, News

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Feb. 28 and March 5:

Alexander J. Depavloff, 25, Bar Harbor, domestic violence assault.

Dean J. Barrett, 31, Sullivan, assault.

Todd R. Hoglund, 52, Franklin. Three counts failure to pay/file income tax.

Neil D. Salisbury, 65, Lamoine, two days for contempt of court.

Ryan B. Leith, 35, Bangor, back for court.

Joel E. Marceau, 54, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Ariana E.F. Wycoff, 27, Franklin, domestic violence assault, violating conditions of her release.

David M. Hudson, 32, Hancock, operating after suspension.

Matthew A. Blethen, 24, Ellsworth, harassment by telephone.