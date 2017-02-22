Hancock County Jail log Feb. 10-20

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Feb. 10 and 20:

Michael B. Hames, 24, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Kenneth W. Gray, 28, Blue Hill, drug court sanction.

Richard D. Magoon, 28, Osborn, drug court sanction Feb. 10; bail violation Monday.

Caleigh A. Lenfest, 20, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

William P. Dressel, 31, Ellsworth, two counts theft, one count burglary.

Ethan E. Moon, 24, Castine, failure to appear.

Gregory E. Burrill, 33, Stonington, failure to appear.

Jamie D. Moore, 23, Orland, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, operating after suspension, refusing to submit to arrest and operating beyond license restriction.

Jessica R. Lane, 34, Lamoine, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Chesley L. Yurchick Jr., 39, Blue Hill, illegal attachment of registration plates, habitual motor vehicle offender.

Christopher W. Harvey, 43, Amherst, operating without a license.

Mark A. Palozej, 59, Bucksport, disorderly conduct.

Adam D. Kneeland, 35, Verona Island, probation violation.

Ryan R. Ludwig, 25, Thomaston, OUI.

Leroy R. Turner, 37, Steuben, sexual abuse of a minor.

Evan A. Rollins, 24, Stonington, OUI.

Gregory J. Weaver, 44, Orland, OUI.

Darryl S. Carr Jr., 31, Bucksport, illegal attachment of registration plates, habitual motor vehicle offender.

Joshua J. Hendrixson, 27, Deer Isle, bail violation.

Brian M. Gullion, 23, Southwest Harbor, failure to appear.

Jessica L. Delosa, 25, Southwest Harbor, OUI.

Kayla M. Hutchinson, 29, Hancock, theft.

Timothy L. Bray Jr., 19, Stonington, bail violation.

Derek W. Crocker Jr., 27, Deer Isle, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest.

Lucas A. Eaton, 19, Deer Isle, assault, refusing to submit to arrest.

Jacob D. Poitraw, 20, Caribou, probation revocation.

Joshua J. Jones, 25, Sedgwick, OUI, speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit and eluding an officer.

Brenda S. Tredwell, 55, Gouldsboro, OUI, failure to stop.

Jairo U. Castillo, 25, Machias, failure to appear.