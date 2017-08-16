Hancock County Jail log Aug. 7-14

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 7 and 14:

John D. Doyle, 42, Eddington, seven days for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Joshua A. Jones, 25, Brooksville, failure to appear.

Alexander S. Britz-Cunningham, 21, New Bedford, Mass., hold for other agency.

Dwight A. Norwood, 53, Ellsworth, default in payment of fines.

Wayne A. Dorr Jr., 40, Bradford, probation revocation.

Jessica E. Sinclair, 31, Rockland, hold for other agency.

Cassandra M. Morse, 25, Orland, seven days for OUI.

William J. Monti Jr., 58, Ellsworth, OUI.

Peggi J. Connors, 43, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, probation violation.

Derek W. Crocker Jr., 27, Deer Isle, 24 hours for bail violation.

Mandy L. Kane, 36, Addison, two days for bail violation, unlawful drug possession.

Andrea A. Weed, 35, Sedgwick, two days for OUI.

Brian E. Cray, 27, Gardiner, failure to appear.

Molly E. Worcester, 21, Columbia Falls, domestic violence assault.

Amber M. Taggart, 29, Bangor, OUI.

Lynn M. Rogan, 27, Ashley, Pa., theft.

Jeremy S. Eaton, 42, Deer Isle, assault, aggravated assault.

Benjamin M. Harrigan, 35, Surry, operating beyond license restriction.

Joseph S. Schaefer, 25, Southwest Harbor, unlawful drug possession, operating without a license, OUI.

Roberto Hernandez Ponce, 26, transient, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without a license.

Joshua E. Hawksley, 25, Ellsworth, 30 days for forgery.

Silas C. Van Dine, 19, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release, violating a protection order.

Wendy J. Winne, 37, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, misuse of entrusted property.

Naomi L. Thomas, 28, Orland, default in payment of fines.