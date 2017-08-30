Hancock County Jail log Aug. 22-28

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28:

Christopher A. Benner, 25, Deer Isle, four counts default in payment of fine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, operating after suspension, probation violation and aggravated forgery.

Joshua E. Kane, 25, Hancock, 24 hours for disorderly conduct.

Yanni L. Roguski, 19, Hancock, one count bail violation Aug. 23 12:25 a.m.; two counts bail violation 3:14 p.m. Aug. 23.

Aaron L. Gilbert, 20, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Tina M. Sieber, 36, transient, three counts burglary and one count each escape and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Randy J. Grindle, 29, Bucksport, two counts stalking.

Bernard K. Cough II, 26, Bangor, bail violation.

Andrew P. Sandstrom, 40, Winter Harbor, operating as a habitual offender, unlawful drug possession.

Maynard E. Hardison, 28, Sullivan, theft, violating conditions of release.

Michael P. Boyington, 38, Hudson, Penobscot County hold.

Brandon S. Ogilvie, 38, Bangor, hold for Penobscot County.

Kimberly J. Matlack, 52, Bucksport, disorderly conduct.

Leslie A. Norton, 23, Winter Harbor, failure to appear, drug court sanction.

Nicholas A. Tracy, 28, Franklin, five counts of default in payment of fines.

Adrian E. Nietz, 41, default in payment of fines.

Josiah E. Estabrook, 42, Ellsworth, bail violation, operating after suspension.

William G. Barton, 31, Arcata, Calif., domestic violence assault.