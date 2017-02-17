Hancock County Court Nov. 1 to Dec. 31

The following cases were heard in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

Nov. 1 to Dec. 31

Tobin W. White, 42, Greenfield. Night hunting at T34-MD, Nov. 16, 2012. $1,000. Jail 30 days. Loaded firearm or crossbow in motor vehicle at T34-MD, Nov. 16. Jail 30 days. Using artificial light to illuminate wild animals at T34-MD, Nov. 16, 2012. $200. Susp. $200. Jail 30 days. Night hunting at T34-MD, Nov. 19, 2012. $1,000. Susp. $1,000. Jail 30 days. Using artificial light to illuminate wild animals at T34-MD, Nov. 19, 2012. $200. Susp. $200. Jail 30 days. Night hunting at T34-MD, Dec. 8, 2012. $1,000. Susp. $1,000. Jail 30 days. Using artificial light to illuminate wild animals at T34-MD, Dec. 8, 2012. $200. Susp. $200. Jail 30 days. Hunting or possessing deer during closed season at T34-MD, Dec. 8, 2012. $1,000. Susp. $1,000. Jail 30 days. Loaded firearm or crossbow in motor vehicle at T34-MD, Dec. 8, 2012. Jail 30 days. Night hunting at T34-MD, Dec. 9, 2012. $1,000. Susp. $1,000. Jail 30 days. Hunting or possessing deer during closed season at T34-MD, Dec. 9, 2012. $1,000. Susp. $1,000. Jail 30 days. Hunting on Sunday at T34-MD, Dec. 9, 2012. Jail 30 days. Loaded firearm or crossbow in motor vehicle at T34-MD, Dec. 9, 2012. Jail 30 days. Using artificial light to illuminate wild animal at T34-MD, Dec. 9, 2012. $200. Susp. $200. Jail 30 days. Night hunting at T34-MD, Dec. 9, 2012. $1,000. Susp. $1,000. Jail 30 days.

Gavon Charles Kennedy, 45, Culpeper, Va. Operating under the influence at Bar Harbor, Oct. 20, 2013. $1,000. License suspended 90 days.

Brandie M. Higgins, 42, Prospect. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Dec. 10, 2013. Jail 90 days. Probation partially revoked. Probation continued. Unlawful possession oxycodone at Ellsworth, Sept. 14, 2016, priors. $400. Jail 90 days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Sept. 14, 2016. $400. Susp. $400. Jail 90 days.

Damian E. Rumery V, 23, Milbridge. Sexual abuse of minor at Gouldsboro, July 13, 2013. Jail six months. Gross sexual assault at Gouldsboro, July 15, 2013. Department of Corrections four years, all but 98 months suspended. Probation six years.

Nicholas Pellon, 49, Bangor. Aggravated criminal trespass at Orland, Aug. 3, 2014. Jail three years, all but six months suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $3,258.81. Assault at Orland, Aug. 3, 2014. $300. Jail six months. Assault at Orland, Aug. 3, 2014. $300. Jail six months. Assault at Orland, Aug. 3, 2014. $300. Jail six months.

James H. Libby II, 44, Surry. Aggravated criminal trespass at Blue Hill, Nov. 19, 2014. Dismissed. Assault at Blue Hill, Nov. 19, 2014. $300. Criminal mischief at Blue Hill, Nov. 19, 2014. $200.

Jarrod Joseph Burns, 33, Ellsworth. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Oct. 14, 2014. $400.

Michael W. Hanson, 53, Tremont. OUI (Alcohol) at Trenton, Nov. 2, 2014, one prior. $700. Jail 30 days. License suspended three years. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Trenton, Nov. 2, 2014. Dismissed.

Sheldon B. Alley, 32, Jonesport. Aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs at Eastbrook, Jan. 15, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Eastbrook, Jan. 15, 2015. $400. Jail five years. Probation three years. Restitution $1,820. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Eastbrook, Jan. 15, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Eastbrook, Jan. 15, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal forfeiture of property at Eastbrook, Jan. 15, 2015. No additional information provided.

Dale Johnson Jr., 23, Ellsworth. Domestic violence terrorizing at Ellsworth, Nov. 6, 2014. Jail 25 days. Probation revoked.

Tyler Murphy, 27, Bar Harbor. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 18, 2015. Jail two days. Burglary at Trenton, Dec. 24, 2014. Department of Corrections two years, six months. Restitution $4,500. Forgery at Trenton, Dec. 24, 2014. Department of Corrections two years, six months. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Tremont, Dec. 24, 2014. Department of Corrections two years, six months. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Bar Harbor, Feb. 2, 2015. Department of Corrections four days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Dec. 22, 2014. Jail 60 days. Restitution $630.89. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Trenton, Dec. 1, 2014. Department of Corrections two years, six months. Restitution $3,518. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Trenton, Dec. 1, 2014. Department of Corrections two years, six months. Forgery at Trenton, Dec. 1, 2014. Department of Corrections two years, six months. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, Dec. 22, 2014. Department of Corrections two years, six months. Restitution $2,620. Forgery at Ellsworth, Dec. 22, 2014. Department of Corrections two years, six months. OUI (Alcohol) at Tremont, June 19, 2015, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Violating condition of release at Tremont, June 19, 2015. Jail seven days. Trafficking in prison contraband at Ellsworth, Aug. 19, 2016. Department of Corrections two years.

Dustin G. Lawson, 27, Tremont. OUI (Alcohol) at Tremont, Feb. 15, 2015. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Kristen Lynn Manheim Rogde, 50, Sedgwick. Theft by deception at Trenton, Sept. 12, 2011. Jail three days. Probation partially revoked. Probation continued.

Shawn P. Murphy, 30, Ellsworth. Eluding an officer at Ellsworth, May 23, 2015. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, May 23, 2015. $575. Jail 10 days. License suspended 30 days. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, May 23, 2015. Dismissed. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, May 23, 2015. $500. Susp. $500. Jail 10 days. License suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 23, 2015. $250. Jail 10 days.

Kevin M. Guptill, 32, Ellsworth/Eastbrook. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, May 18, 2015. $400. Department of Corrections eight years, all but two suspended. Probation four years. Restitution $5,474.60. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, May 26, 2015. $400. Susp. $400. Department of Corrections nine months, one day. Restitution $120. OUI (Alcohol) at Southwest Harbor, June 26, 2015. $700. Susp. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, June 26, 2015. $20. Susp. $20. Jail seven days. Fishing for or taking shellfish from closed area at Bar Harbor, July 6, 2015. $300. Failing to stop for officer at Gouldsboro, April 5, 2016. $20. Susp. $20. Jail seven days. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop at Gouldsboro, April 5, 2016. $20. Susp $20. Jail seven days. Assault at Ellsworth, April 12, 2016. $300. Susp. $300. Jail 10 days. OUI (Alcohol) at Eastbrook, Oct. 15, 2016, one prior. $700. Susp. $700. Jail 10 days. License suspended three years. Violating condition of release at Eastbrook, Oct. 15, 2016. $20. Susp. $20. Jail 10 days.

Philip Galarneau, 51, Dedham. Assault at Dedham, May 12, 2015. Dismissed. Obstructing report of crime at Dedham, May 12, 2015. Dismissed.

Charles M. Tucker, 38, Mount Desert. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 13, 2015. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, July 12, 2015. $575. License suspended 30 days.

Edgar Pung, 29, Franklin. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, July 29, 2015. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, July 29, 2015. $350.

Sean Waltz, 33, Brewer. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, July 10, 2016. Jail 20 days.

Joshua Meerman Carr, 23, Bethesda, Md. OUI (Alcohol) at Blue Hill, Aug. 15, 2015. Dismissed. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Blue Hill, Aug. 15, 2015. $250.

Gary Wentfield Goodrich III, 20, Surry. Aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Aug. 18, 2015. Department of Corrections 10 months. Probation revoked. Violating condition of release at Surry, Nov. 3, 2015. Department of Corrections two days. Placing bait to entice deer at Surry, Nov. 3, 2015. Department of Corrections two days. Possessing unregistered deer at Surry, Nov. 3, 2015. Department of Corrections two days. Illegal possession of firearm at Ellsworth, Aug. 12, 2016. Department of Corrections 90 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Aug. 12, 2016. Department of Corrections 30 days. Illegal transportation of animal or bird at Surry, Nov. 3, 2015. $100.

Michael K. Robbins, 35, Hancock. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Sept. 2, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Sept. 2, 2015. $400.

Kyle Lloyd, 23, Fort Fairfield. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Sept. 8, 2015, priors. Department of Corrections 18 months. Restitution $8.08.

Moriah Everett, 26, Bangor. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Amherst, Oct. 20, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Amherst, Aug. 20, 2015. $100.

Zachary Stuart Cravens, 28, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Nov. 1, 2015. $500. Penobscot Jail three days. License suspended 150 days.

Justin Horton, 30, Blue Hill. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Bucksport, Nov. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug at Bucksport, Nov. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Hancock, Nov. 23, 2015. $150.

Amanda Griffin, 36, Hancock. Theft of services at Ellsworth, Nov. 14, 2015. Jail two days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Nov. 14, 2015. Jail two days. Violating condition or release at Bucksport, July 5, 2016. Jail two days. Operate while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, July 5, 2016, prior. $250. Jail two days. Failure to register vehicle no town listed, July 5, 2016. $250. Violating condition or release at Hancock, July 15, 2016. Jail five days. Operate while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, July 15, 2016, prior. Jail five days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Hancock, July 15, 2016. $400. Failure to register vehicle at Hancock, July 15, 2016. Jail one day.

Christopher M. Mann, 37 Bucksport. Aggravated assault at Bucksport, June 10, 2012. Not guilty. Domestic violence assault at Bucksport, June 10, 2012. Jail six months, all but 21 days suspended. Probation one year. Endangering the welfare of a child at Bucksport, June 10, 2012. Jail 21 days.

Daniel J. Graham, 34, Milbridge. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2015. Dismissed.

Paul S. Chiumiento, 33, Winthrop, Mass. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. $400. Department of Corrections two years. Probation four years. Restitution $240. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. $400. Department of Corrections two years, all but six years suspended. Probation four years. Restitution $240. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. $400. Department of Corrections two years. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Illegal possession of firearm at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Department of Corrections two years. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal forfeiture of property at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. No additional information provided. Criminal forfeiture of property at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. No additional information provided. Criminal forfeiture of property at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. No additional information provided. Criminal forfeiture of property at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. No additional information provided. Criminal forfeiture of property at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. No additional information provided. Criminal forfeiture of property at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. No additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 11, 2016. Jail six months. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 11, 2016. Jail six months. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 12, 2016. Jail six months. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 12, 2016. Jail six months. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 13, 2016. Jail six months.

Hyacinthe Baril, 36, Winthrop, Mass. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Hindering apprehension or prosecution at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Jail four years, all but nine months suspended. Probation two years. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal forfeiture of property at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. No additional information. Criminal forfeiture of property at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. No additional information. Criminal forfeiture of property at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. No additional information. Criminal forfeiture of property at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. No additional information. Criminal forfeiture of property at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. No additional information. Criminal forfeiture of property at Orland, Dec. 21, 2015. No additional information. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 11, 2016. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 11, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 12, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 12, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 13, 2016. Dismissed.

Michael B. Brown, 41, Deer Isle. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Deer Isle, Dec. 28, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Deer Isle, Dec. 28, 2015. $400. Jail three years, all but four months suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $390.

Barry M. Glover, 20, Brooklyn, N.Y. Aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs at Deer Isle, Dec. 28, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal forfeiture of property at Deer Isle, Dec. 28, 2015. No additional information provided.

Ryan D. Morey, 29, Deer Isle. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug at Deer Isle, Jan. 4, 2016. Dismissed.

Timothy R. Reynolds, 28, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Jan. 14, 2016. $500. Androscoggin County Jail three days.

Brandon J. Thomas, 28, Southwest Harbor. Burglary at Southwest Harbor, Nov. 5, 2015. Department of Corrections five years, all but two years, six months suspended. Probation two years, six months. Restitution $5,695. Forgery at Southwest Harbor, Nov. 5, 2015. Department of Corrections five years, all but two years, six months suspended. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, Nov. 5, 2015. Department of Corrections five years, all but two years, six months suspended. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 25, 2016, three priors. Department of Corrections two years. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 26, 2016, three priors. $1,000. Department of Corrections two years. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, Feb. 24, 2016. Department of Corrections two years. Restitution $700. Forgery at Ellsworth, Feb. 24, 2016. Department of Corrections two years. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Feb. 24, 2016. Jail six months. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 9, 2014. Department of Corrections two years. Restitution $500. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 4, 2014. Department of Corrections two years. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 9, 2014. Department of Corrections two years. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 4, 2014. Department of Corrections two years. Illegal possession of firearm at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 9, 2014. Department of Corrections two years. Theft by deception at Southwest Harbor, Feb. 20, 2016. Department of Corrections two years. Forgery no town listed, Feb. 20, 2016. Jail nine months. Department of Corrections two years. Forgery no town listed, Feb. 22, 2016. Jail nine months. Violating condition of release no town listed, Feb. 20, 2016.

Wayne A. Dorr Jr., 40, Bucksport. Burglary at Blue Hill, Dec. 17, 2015. Jail 30 days. Probation partially revoked.

Ariel P. Thibeault, 26, Ellsworth. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, Nov. 29, 2015. $250.

Angie Grindle, 22, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, July 1, 2015. $250. Restitution $50.

Aaron Herrick, 33, Northeast Harbor. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bar Harbor, Feb. 25, 2016. $400. Jail three years, all but six months suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $120. Criminal forfeiture of property at Bar Harbor, Feb. 25, 2016. No additional information provided. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, May 8, 2016. Jail six months. Restitution $5,557. Domestic violence reckless conduct at Bar Harbor, May 8, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, May 8, 2016. Jail six months.

Christina Toche, 27, Dedham. Domestic violence assault at Dedham, Feb. 26, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Dedham, Feb. 26, 2016. Jail two days. Burglary at Dedham, March 25, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Dedham, March 25, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Dedham, March 25, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Dedham, March 25, 2016. Jail 90 days all suspended. Probation one year. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Dedham, July 6, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Dedham, July 6, 2016. Dismissed.

Shawn M. Boutot, 32, Bradley. Burglary at Surry, Feb. 25, 2016. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Surry, Feb. 25, 2016, priors. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Surry, Feb. 25, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Surry, Feb. 25, 2016. Jail two days. Restitution $750.

Adam M. Gray, 33, Bar Harbor. Theft by deception at Bucksport, Feb. 18, 2016, priors. Department of Corrections three years. Theft by deception at Bucksport, Feb. 18, 2016, priors. Department of Corrections five years. Probation two years. Restitution $488.97. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, Feb. 18, 2016, priors. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Bucksport, Feb. 18, 2016. Jail six months.

Janean M. Joy, 46, Gouldsboro. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, March 10, 2016. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Jeffery Cohron, 54, Hancock. Violating protection from abuse order at Hancock, Feb. 28, 2016. $200.

Jason Cox, 31, Sedgwick. Eluding an officer at Blue Hill, March 14, 2016. Department of Corrections two years, all but 45 days suspended. Probation two years. Driving to endanger at Surry, March 14, 2016. Dismissed. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Surry, March 14, 2016. Dismissed.

Keith L. Rantz Jr., 59, Otis. Domestic violence terrorizing at Otis, Feb. 2, 2016. Jail seven days. Violating condition of release at Otis, April 20, 2016. Jail seven days.

Sarah E. Stanhope, 33, Deer Isle. OUI (Alcohol) at Stonington, April 2, 2016, one prior. $700. Penobscot County Jail 10 days. License suspended three years.

Timothy S. Sheehan, 57, Franklin. Aggravated assault at Franklin, April 9, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Franklin, April 9, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Franklin, April 9, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Franklin, April 9, 2016. Dismissed.

Patricia L. Schimpf, 29, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, April 12, 2016, one prior. $700. Penobscot Jail 10 days. License suspended three years.

Dominik Marcaim Kacprzykowski, 31, Stockton Springs. OUI (Alcohol) at Verona Island, April 16, 2016. $1,000. License suspended 150 days.

Delwin Eaton, 60, Stonington. Reckless conduct at Stonington, Feb. 17, 2016. Dismissed. Aggravated criminal mischief at Stonington, Feb. 17, 2016. Dismissed.

Mark Grant, 50, Bucksport. Illegal possession of firearm at Bucksport, April 21, 2016. Jail 89 days. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bucksport, Oct. 12, 2016. $350.

Ailin Daniel Rafferty, 32, Bass Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Tremont, April 29, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Tremont, April 29, 2016. Dismissed.

Sherri M. Butler, 39, Franklin. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, May 1, 2016, priors. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, May 1, 2016. Jail 60 days.

Randolph Wayne Garland, 52, Franklin/Ellsworth. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 7, 2016. Jail two days. Theft by unauthorized use of property at Sullivan, March 15, 2016. Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended. Probation one year. Criminal mischief at Sullivan, March 15, 2016. Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended. Violating condition of release at Franklin, Aug. 30, 2016. Jail two days. Marine worm digging without license at Hancock, Sept. 28, 2016. $150.

Amanda L. Robbins, 26, Brewer. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 2, 2016. $250.

Chesley Yurchick, 39, Blue Hill. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Blue Hill, May 13, 2016, two priors. Dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Blue Hill, May 13, 2016, prior. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Blue Hill, May 13, 2016. Dismissed. Displaying false registration validation at Blue Hill, May 13, 2016. Jail five days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Blue Hill, May 13, 2016. Dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Blue Hill, May 13, 2016. $500. Jail 90 days.

Jay F. Esprit, 30, Bucksport. Domestic violence assault at Bucksport, May 15, 2016, priors DV. Jail 175 days, all suspended. Domestic violence terrorizing at Bucksport, May 15, 2016, priors DV. Jail 175 days, all suspended. Obstructing report of crime at Bucksport, May 15, 2016. Jail 175 days, all suspended.

Jalique Keene, 19, Bar Harbor. Allowing minor to possess or consume liquor at Franklin, May 15, 2016. Jail two days. Allowing minor to possess or consume liquor at Franklin, May 14, 2016. Jail two days. Disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place at Franklin, May 14, 2016. Jail two days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, May 16, 2016. Jail two days. Restitution $19.96. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 16, 2016. Jail two days. Minor consuming liquor at Franklin, May 14, 2016.

Brandon Couturier, 24, Indian Island. Molesting elver fish gear at Orland, May 4, 2016. $2,000. Elver fishing by resident one device without license at Orland, May 4, 2016. $2,000.

Randall A. Hersey, 49, Auburn. Rule violation, operation with false duty status at Ellsworth, April 15, 2016. $250.

Thomas D. Buck, 29, Machias. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Ellsworth, May 18, 2016. $250.

Scott W. Mackenzie, 44, Trenton. Assault at Trenton, Feb. 23, 2016. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Trenton, Feb. 23, 2016. $300.

Dylan Grivois, 26, Hancock. Criminal threatening at Bar Harbor, May 24, 2015. Dismissed. Terrorizing at Bar Harbor, May 24, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise at Bar Harbor, May 24, 2015. $200.

Carl Gray, 42, Sedgwick. OUI (Alcohol) no town listed, May 31, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Deer Isle, May 31, 2016. $250. Susp. $250. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Deer Isle, May 31, 2016. Dismissed. OUI (Alcohol) at Deer Isle, May 31, 2016, no test. Dismissed.

Ryan C. Grindle, 20, Orland. Domestic violence assault at Bucksport, Nov. 6, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Bucksport, Nov. 6, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Bucksport, Nov. 6, 2015. $100. OUI (Alcohol) at Orland, July 16, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Orland, July 16, 2016. Dismissed. Allowing minor to possess or consume liquor at Orland, Aug. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Orland, Aug. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Orland, Aug. 4, 2016. Dismissed.

Tobias Francis, 22, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 11, 2016. $1,000. License suspended 150 days.

Robert W. McCarthy, 59, Ellsworth. Assault at Ellsworth, March 23, 2016. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, March 23, 2016. $250.

Jamin S. Keene, 22, Bar Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Bar Harbor, April 10, 2016.

Matthew G. Taylor, 30, Hampden. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 15, 2016. $500. Jail 48 hours. License suspended 150 days.

Scott Allen Lee, 27, Plymouth. Fishing without valid license at Amherst, June 11, 2016. $100.

Andres Martinez, 42, Brewer. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Southwest Harbor, June 15, 2016. $500. Jail nine months. Restitution $250. Criminal forfeiture of property at Southwest Harbor, June 16, 2016. No additional information provided.

Timothy J. Stanley, 23, Hancock. Domestic violence terrorizing at Hancock, June 21, 2016. Jail five months, 20 days. Probation revoked. Domestic violence assault at Hancock, Nov. 12, 2016, prior DV. Jail eight months. Criminal mischief at Hancock, Nov. 12, 2016. Jail 90 days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Hancock, Nov. 12, 2016. Jail 90 days. Aggravated assault at Hancock, Nov. 12, 2016. Dismissed.

Nathaniel S. Madore, 23, Trenton. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, June 21, 2016, prior. $500. Operating unregistered ATV at Trenton, Sept. 24, 2016. $100.

Matthew Peasley, 29, Otis. Operating meth laboratory at Hancock, June 22, 2016. Dismissed.

James W. Clark III, 38, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 23, 2016, one prior. $700. Penobscot County Jail 10 days. License suspended three years.

Jonathan Pattengale, 23, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Trenton, June 25, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Trenton, June 25, 2016. $575. License suspended 30 days. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Trenton, June 25, 2016. Dismissed.

Paul A. Thibodeau, 55, Dixmont. Failure to register vehicle at Ellsworth, May 21, 2016. $100.

Craig A. Golden, 32, Lamoine. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Orland, May 22, 2016. Dismissed. Attaching false plates at Orland, May 22, 2016. $300.Failure to register vehicle at Orland, May 22, 2016. Dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Lamoine, Sept. 24, 2016. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Lamoine, Sept. 24, 2016. Dismissed. Operating ATV on public way at Lamoine, Sept. 24, 2016. $200.

Kevin Wiseman, 31, Brooklin. Harassment at Blue Hill, May 30, 2016. $250.

Cameron Lynch, 28, Crouseville. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 26, 2016. $500. Jail three days. License suspended 150 days. Operate while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 25, 2016, prior. Dismissed.

Anthony Bischoff, 22, Bangor. Fishing without valid license at Amherst, May 30, 2016. $100.

David Perez Rivera Eldier, 26, Waterbury, Conn. Theft by receiving stolen property at Ellsworth, July 4, 206. Dismissed.

Andrew Smith, 37, Thorndike. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 1, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating after registration suspended at Bar Harbor, July 1, 2016. Dismissed.

Michael B. Smith, 23, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 3, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 26, 2016, prior. $1,000.

Gabriel C. Dicker, 31, Dover, N.H. OUI (Alcohol) at Mount Desert, July 4, 2016. Dismissed.

Tyeler J. Grey, 22, Ellsworth. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Bar Harbor, June 18, 2016. Not guilty.

Zachery Grey, 23, Southwest Harbor. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Bar Harbor, June 18, 2016. Not guilty.

Nikolas J. Raines, 25, Warren. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 16, 2016, priors. Department of Corrections 18 months. Restitution $897.24. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 16, 2016. Dismissed.

Jordan F. Kneeland, 34, Trenton. Domestic violence terrorizing at Trenton, July 10, 2016. Dismissed. Theft of services at Ellsworth, Sept. 22, 2016. Jail 30 days. Restitution $403.95. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Sept. 22, 2016. Jail 30 days. Theft of services at Trenton, Nov. 30, 2016. Jail 30 days. Restitution $34. Violating condition of release at Trenton, Nov. 30, 2016. Jail 30 days.

Kristina L. McLaughlin, 51, Bar Harbor. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 1, 2016 $250.

Patrick Seavey, 46, Skowhegan. OUI (Alcohol) at Dedham, July 9, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Niel Byron Nielsen, 61, Windham. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 6, 2016. $500. Cumberland County Jail 72 hours. License suspended 150 days.

Joseph Seeley, 42, Brewer. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, July 13, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 13, 2016. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 13, 2016. Dismissed.

Monique J. St. Pierre, 30, Bangor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 11, 2016, prior. $850. Penobscot County Jail 90 days, all but 14 days suspended. Probation one year. License suspended three years. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Bar Harbor, July 11, 2016. Jail two days.

Younes Chouayt, 37, Kissimmee, Fla. OU (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 16, 2016. $500. Jail 2 days. License suspended 150 days. OUI (Alcohol) – no test at Bar Harbor, July 16, 2016. Dismissed. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Bar Harbor, July 16, 2016. Dismissed. Refusing to sign uniform summons complaint at Bar Harbor, July 16, 2016. Dismissed.

Lindsey J. Lewis, 27, Barnard. Aggravated assault at Southwest Harbor, July 16, 2016 Dismissed. Domestic violence at Southwest Harbor, July 16, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Southwest Harbor, July 16, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Southwest Harbor, July 16, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Southwest Harbor, July 16, 2016. $100.

Alan M. Stearns, 59, Verona Island/Castine. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, June 18, 2016. Dismissed. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bucksport, July 17, 2016. $350.

Daniel E. Terry, 37, Bucksport. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, July 16, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Registration suspended. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Bucksport, July 16, 2016. Jail two days.

Sarah Raymond, 22, Portland. OUI (Alcohol) at Mount Desert, July 16, 2016. Dismissed.

Daniel L. Stewart, 32, Seal Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 17, 2016. $850. License suspended 150 days.

William O. Andrews, 41, Sullivan. Out of door burning violation at Gouldsboro, June 28, 2016. $100.

Nicole L. Murphy, 23, Bucksport. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, July 17, 2016. $500. Penobscot County Jail 72 hours. License suspended 150 days.

Alfred Wessely, 57, Robungap, Ga. Rule violation, operation with false duty status at Trenton, May 27, 2016. $750.

Anthony Robert Acampora, 33, Gouldsboro. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 22, 2016. Jail four days.

Paul Alan Peevey, 61, Surry. Criminal threatening at Surry, July 24, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Surry, July 24, 2016. $250.

Linda L. Boland, 60, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, July 22, 2016. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, July 22, 2016. Jail 24 hours.

Eric J. Anderson, 44, Glenburn. OUI (Alcohol) at Trenton, July 23, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years.

Daniel Robert Belair, 28, Auburn. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 23, 2016. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Heather Nadeau, 28, Argyle. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, July 24, 2016. $250. Violating condition of release at Trenton, July 24, 2016. $250.

Carl Dawes, 36, Bangor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 24, 2016. $500.

Rachel A. MacKenzie, 36, Lamoine. Criminal mischief at Gouldsboro, July 28, 2016. $250. Obstructing government administration at Gouldsboro, July 28, 2016. $250. Restitution $45.

Dante A. Maderal, 26, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 30, 2016. $500. Lincoln County Jail 72 hours. License suspended 150 days. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, July 30, 2016. Dismissed.

Morris Deckers, 29, Ellsworth. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, June 29, 2016. $100.

Alan Grant, 31, Sorrento. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 1, 2016. $500. Restitution $74.99.

Caitlin Mayo, 25, Howland. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, June 29, 2016. $250.

Mark H. Neer, 60, Chandler, Okla. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Bar Harbor, June 28, 2016. No additional information provided.

Debora L. Kapulka, 60, Penobscot. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Penobscot, Aug. 8, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Penobscot, Aug. 8, 2016. Dismissed.

Frank Warren Higgins, 48, Mariaville. Assault at Ellsworth, July 6, 2016. $300.

Joel A. Isaacson, 27, Ellsworth. OUI (Drug or Combo) at Ellsworth, June 24, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, June 24, 2016. $400.

Adam D. Gilbert, 34, Brewer. Forgery at Bucksport, June 17, 2016. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, June 17, 2016. Dismissed.

David J. Hamilton, 48, Hudson, N.H. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Aug. 7, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Heather Lynn Atwood, 40, Prospect. Unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs at Bucksport, Aug. 13, 2016. Guilty, no additional information provided. Unlawful possession of oxycodone at Bucksport, Aug. 13, 2016. Guilty, no additional information provided. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drug at Bucksport, Aug. 13, 2016. Guilty, no additional information provided. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, Aug. 13, 2016. Guilty, no additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Aug. 13, 2016. Guilty, no additional information provided.

Alissa Richards, 31, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, Aug. 12, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Bar Harbor, Aug. 12, 2016. $100.

Dannie L. Bickford, 20, Trenton. Theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property at Ellsworth, June 17, 2016. Dismissed.

Justin D. Bulley, 23, Bar Harbor. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bar Harbor, Aug. 18, 2016. Jail 112 days.

John S. Coffey, Jr., 69, Bath. Criminal threatening at Orland, Aug. 21, 2016. Jail three days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Orland, Aug. 21, 2016. Jail three days. Theft of services at Bar Harbor, July 26, 2016. Jail three days. Restitution $135. Out of door burning violation at Ellsworth, Aug. 26, 2016. $50

Harvey Klinger, 65, Carversville, Pa. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Aug. 20, 2014. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Albert N. Webb, 28, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Aug. 21, 2016. $500. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Oct. 14, 2016. $400.

Dakota A. Hatton, 29, Lamoine. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Aug. 21, 2016. Jail two days.

Steven E. Morey, 24, Deer Isle. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Deer Isle, Aug. 19, 2016. Attaching false plates at Deer Isle, Aug. 19, 2016. Operating vehicle without license at Deer Isle, Aug. 19, 2016. $150. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Aug. 19, 2016. $250. Restitution $85. Operate while license suspended or revoked at Stonington, Aug. 24, 2016. Attaching false plates at Stonington, Aug. 24, 2016. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Stonington, Aug. 24, 2016. $150. Violating condition of release at Stonington, Aug. 24, 2015. Dismissed. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Deer Isle, Aug. 19, 2016. Dismissed.

Ashlee H. Piskura, 22, Ellsworth. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, July 28, 2015. $500.

Hillary L. Gray, 25, Southwest Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Aug. 13, 2016, prior. $500.

Zoltan Croll, 60, Cherryfield. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, Aug. 26, 2016 Jail three days.

William D. McCracken, 69, Blue Hill. OUI (Alcohol) at Blue Hill, Aug. 24, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Gene D. Fontaine, 38, Haverhill, Mass., OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Aug. 27, 2016. $750. Waldo County Jail three days. License suspended 150 days.

Walker Gaspar, 28, Deer Isle. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Stonington, July 3, 2016. $250. Permitting attachment of false plates at Stonington, July 3, 2016. $100.

Brandon G. Schanz, 31, Dixmont. Theft by unauthorized use of property at Brooklin, July 4, 2016. $500. Restitution $20.

Crystal Cartwright, 32, Ellsworth. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, Aug. 12, 2016. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Aug. 12, 2016. $250. Jail 15 days.

Omar Gerardo Mejia, 33, Bangor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, July 29, 2016. Jail three days.

Agrian E. Neitz, 41, Southwest Harbor. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, July 16, 2016. $250. Restitution $24.80

Reginald L. Thompson, 71, Stonington. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 29, 2016, prior. $600.

Riley Boyington, 18, Bangor. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Aug. 19, 2016. $200.

Scott Alan Schaeffer, 23, Machias. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Aug. 19, 2016. $250.

Kristen L. Grover, 55, Penobscot. OUI (Alcohol) at Penobscot, Aug. 31, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Nancy Jane Knight, 58, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, Sept. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Bar Harbor, Sept. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, Sept. 4, 2016. Jail 15 days. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, no town listed, Sept. 4, 2016. Jail 15 days. Assault at Bar Harbor, Nov. 13, 2016. $300. Jail 15 days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Nov. 13, 2016. Jail 15 days.

Michael S. Tibbetts, 32, Lamoine. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Sept. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Sept. 4, 2016. Jail two days.

Steven Osnoe, 58, Surry. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Surry, Sept 7, 2016. Jail three days. Violating condition of release at Surry, Oct. 25, 2016. Jail three days.

Jonathan R. Develder, 20, Lamoine. Domestic violence reckless conduct at Lamoine, Sept. 6, 2016. Dismissed. Endangering the welfare of a child at Lamoine, Sept. 6, 2016. Dismissed. Threatening display of weapon at Lamoine, Sept. 6, 2016. $500. Jail 24 hours.

Justin J. Cirrincione, 31, Machias. OUI (Alcohol) at Trenton, Sept. 3, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Trenton, Sept. 13, 2016. $575. Penobscot County Jail 72 hours. License suspended 30 days.

Ryan D. Jordan, 40, Waltham. OUI (Alcohol) at Eastbrook, Sept. 3, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Richard F. Musson, 54, Clifton. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Great Pond, Aug. 7, 2016. $250.

Steve Peasley, 46, Brooksville. Possessing lobster beyond minimum or maximum at Brooksville, Sept. 9, 2016. $2,200.

Sabrina Marie Stover, 20, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Aug. 28, 2016. Dismissed.

Anthony W. Yurchick, 49, Brooksville/Blue Hill. Failure to register vehicle at Bucksport, July 15, 2016. $150. Susp. $150. Domestic violence assault at Blue Hill, Oct. 9, 2016. Jail seven days. Violating condition of release at Blue Hill, Oct. 9, 2016. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Nov. 14, 2016. Jail five days.

Shannon Stanley, 30, Bernard. Failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2016. Jail 90 days.

Christopher L. Smith, 35, Sullivan. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, Sept. 11, 2016. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Hancock, Oct. 20, 2016. Dismissed. Use of drug paraphernalia at Gouldsboro, Aug. 23, 2016.

Kalib Brooks, 21, Trenton. Criminal trespass at Mariaville, Sept. 16, 2016. $250.

Ian Orchard, 43, Stonington. Violating condition of release at Orland, Sept. 15, 2016. $250.

Richard Magoon, 28, Osborn/Hancock. Possession of hydrodermic apparatuses at Ellsworth, July 30. Jail two days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 30, 2016. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 30, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 30, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 23, 2016. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 23, 2016. Dismissed.

Joshua W. Auclair, 41, Bucksport, Sept. 19, 2016. $250.

Ashley Wilber, 33, Ellsworth. Negotiating a worthless instrument at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2015. Unconditional discharge.

Christopher M. Whynott, 24, Sullivan. OUI (Alcohol) at Sullivan, Sept. 7, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Molly Oake Warren, 34, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Sept. 24, 2016. Dismissed.

Charles White, 32, Winter Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, Aug. 24, 2016, prior. $750.

David E. Lawry, 35, Orland. Operate after habitual offender revocation at Orland, July 29, 2016, prior. $1,000. Jail eight months. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Orland, July 29, 2016, two priors.

Laurie Allen, 31, Blue Hill. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Blue Hill, Aug. 9, 2016. Operating vehicle without license at Blue Hill, Aug. 9, 2016. $150.

Todd A. Jackson, 46, Searsport. Guide knowingly assisting client in criminal violation at T34-MD, Sept. 28, 2016. $200.

Joseph C. Condon, 23, Deer Isle. Possessing lobster beyond minimum or maximum at Swan’s Island, Sept. 21, 2016. $3,200.

Norita Beal Gale, 57, Hancock. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Sept 12, 2016. $250. Restitution $63.30

Kendrik L. Beal, 34, Hancock. Engaging in activities while suspended at Hancock, Sept. 22, 2016. $500. Engaging in activities while suspended at Hancock, Oct. 8, 2016. $500.

Robert S. Conley, 69, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Surry, Oct. 5, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years.

Scott A. Hamilton, 44, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Dedham, Oct. 2, 2016, one prior. $850. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Dedham, Oct. 2, 2016. $250. Use of drug paraphernalia at Dedham, Oct. 2, 2016.

Phillip L. Torrey, 44, Winter Harbor. Passing stopped school bus at Ellsworth, Sept. 22, 2016. $500.

Zachary Young Johnston, 19, Surry. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Sept. 1, 2016. $250. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Oct. 20, 2016. $500. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, Oct. 20, 2016. $200. Susp. $200.

Michelle L. Henderson, 43, Bucksport. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, Aug. 28, 2016. $150. Restitution $48.76

Eric B. St Denis, 29, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Oct. 4, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Bar Harbor, Oct. 4, 2016. Jail two days.

Christopher D. Mitchell, 26, Lamoine. Domestic violence assault at Lamoine, Oct. 9, 2016, prior DV. Guilty, no additional information provided. Obstructing report of crime at Lamoine, Oct. 9, 2016. Guilty, no additional information provided.

Tyler A. Gilbert, 22, Hancock. Permitting attachment of false plates at Penobscot, Oct. 1, 2016. $150.

Carl G. Lemoine, 34, Swan’s Island. Endangering the welfare of a child at Bass Harbor, Oct. 8, 2016. Dismissed.

Ryder K. Abraham, 51, Birch Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Gouldsboro, Oct. 7, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years.

Vaughn T. Nichols, 58, Lamoine. Burning prohibited material at Lamoine, Oct. 7, 2016. $100.

Robin C. Carter, 21, Sorrento. Failure to register vehicle at Gouldsboro, Aug. 30, 2016. $100. Operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction at Gouldsboro, Aug. 30, 2016. $100.

John Lane, 52, Ellsworth. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, Oct. 14, 2016. $500. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 14, 2016. Guilty, no additional information provided.

Megan Rich, 34, Bernard. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Hancock, Oct. 15, 2016. Jail 20 days. OUI (Drugs or Combo) at Hancock, Oct. 15, 2016. $500. Susp. $500. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Dedham, Nov. 17, 2016. Jail 20 days. Driving to endanger at Dedham, Nov. 17, 2016. $575. License suspended 150 days.

Jordan Lord, 21, Brooklin. OUI (Alcohol) at Brooklin, Oct. 17, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Failure to register vehicle at Brooklin, Oct. 17, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Brooklin, Oct. 17, 2016. Jail two days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Brooklin, Oct. 17, 2016. Dismissed.

Blain S. Hutchinson, 45, Deer Isle. Raising or hauling traps during closed period at Stonington, Oct. 13, 2016. $250.

Angela M. Micucci, 24, Southwest Harbor. Assault at Southwest Harbor, Sept. 3, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Southwest Harbor, Sept. 3, 2016. $100.

James L Sargent Jr., 60, Steuben. Failure to register vehicle at Franklin, Sept. 24, 2016. $100. Attaching false plates at Franklin, Sept. 24, 2016. $150.

Joshua M. Greenlaw, 26, Eastbrook. OUI (Alcohol) at Franklin, Sept. 28, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Peter J. Butler, 23, Hancock. Tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim at Hancock, Sept. 18, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Hancock, Sept. 18, 2016. $200.

Charles F. Cross, 52, Penobscot. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Bar Harbor, Oct. 23, 2016. Jail 10 days. Obstructing report of crime at Bar Harbor, Oct. 23, 2016. Jail four days.

Frank L. Miller, 57, Birch Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Birch Harbor, Oct. 21, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail 15 days. License suspended three years.

John P. Lymburner, 24, Brooksville. OUI (Alcohol) at Sedgwick, Oct. 20, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Tobias A. Poole, 30, Brooksville. Criminal mischief at Brooksville, Sept. 18, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Brooksville, Sept. 18, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise at Brooksville, Sept. 18, 2016. $200.

Christopher Smith, 30, Fletchers Landing Township. Criminal mischief at Fletchers Landing, Aug. 20, 2016. Restitution $307.20.

Hartley W. Goston Jr., 48, Milbridge. Loaded firearm or crossbow in motor vehicle at T16-MD, Oct. 14, 2016. $200.

Nicholas M. Testa, 41, Ellsworth. Displaying fictitious vehicle certificate at Surry, Sept. 28, 2016. $150.

Dick R. Eaton, 50, Stonington. Harvester failing to tag shellfish at Orland, Oct. 15, 2016. $300.

John S. Grant, 50, Bucksport. Harvester failing to tag shellfish at Orland, Oct. 15, 2016. $300.

William E. Shepard, 25, Seal Cove. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Southwest Harbor, Oct. 4, 2016. $150.

Matthew W. Thurston, 26, Brooksville. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Brooksville, Aug. 13, 2016. $150.

Seth William Rioux, 28, Blue Hill. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Blue Hill, Oct. 8, 2016. $350. Use of drug paraphernalia at Blue Hill, Oct. 8, 2016. Dismissed.

Jeremy T. Richards, 38, Morrill. Operating vehicle without license at Verona Island, Sept. 23, 2016. $150.

Daniel Bergin, 36, Blue Hill. Elevated aggravated assault at Penobscot, Oct. 29, 2016. Dismissed. Burglary at Penobscot, Oct. 29, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Penobscot, Oct. 29, 2016. Dismissed. Aggravated assault no town listed, Oct. 29, 2016. Guilty, no additional information provided. Violating condition of release no town listed. Guilty, no additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Blue Hill, Nov. 1, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Blue Hill, Nov. 13, 2016. Dismissed.

Oshea L. Desgouttes, 23, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Oct. 31, 2016. $650. License suspended 150 days.

John Altman, 51, Brooksville. Hunting deer during special season without permit at Blue Hill, Sept. 13, 2016. $114.

William J. Moffitt, 52, Lincoln, Ill. Rule violation, operation with false duty status at Hancock, Aug. 23, 2016. Dismissed.

Wayne M. Holt, 44, Milan, N.H. Rule violation, duty status no current at Blue Hill, Sept. 6, 2016. $250.

Tracey N. Robinson, 43, Gorham, N.H. Rule violation, duty status not current at Blue Hill, Sept. 6, 2016. $250.

Joshua M. Qualey, 29, Sherman. Rule violation, duty status not current at Ellsworth, Aug. 22, 2016. $250.

Gabriel P. Savage, 39, Herndon, Va. Rule violation, property vehicle 11-hour driving rule at Hancock, March 11, 2016. $250.

Eric P. Wass, 47, Lamoine. Hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait at Lamoine, Oct. 29, 2016. $200.

Jay N. Boyce, 25, Stonington. Violating protection from abuse order at Stonington, Sept. 27, 2016. $250.

Tyler S. Metzger, 36, Bass Harbor. Harassment by telephone at Bernard, Sept. 11, 2016. $250.

Josiah Rhys, 23, Deer Isle. Raising or hauling traps during closed period at Swan’s Island, Oct. 30, 2016. $250.

Steven Chattley, 21, Ellsworth. Hindering apprehension or prosecution at Trenton, Sept. 13, 2016. $250.

Casey Henderson, 44, Trenton. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Trenton, Sept. 27, 2016. $400. Jail 10 days. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Trenton, Sept. 27, 2016. $400. Jail 10 days. Violating condition of release at Trenton, Sept. 27, 2016. Jail 10 days. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Trenton, Sept. 27, 2016. Dismissed.

Laura M. Bates, 57, Franklin. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Oct. 30, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Jamie L. Sinclair Crawford, 39, Hancock. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Dedham, Oct. 8, 2016. $100.

Charlie A. Marquis, 24, Gouldsboro. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Fort Kent, Sept. 5, 2015. Jail three days Probation partially revoked.

Nina Maria Farris, 43, Pinegrove, Calif. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Nov. 6, 2016. Jail two days.

Danner Wayne Curtis, 54, Blue Hill. Placing bait to entice deer at Blue Hill, Nov. 1, 2016. $200.

Jeffery Witham Jr., 40, Orland. Violating protection from abuse order at Orland, Nov. 8, 2016. Jail two days, all suspended.

Andrea Berard, 37, Livermore Falls. Violating protection from abuse order at Bucksport, Nov. 10, 2016. Dismissed.

Lori L. Dugre, 54, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, Sept. 6, 2016. $250.

Megan J. Morin, 32, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Sept. 24, 2016. $250.

Nena C. Willey, 28, Steuben. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Sept. 18, 2016. $250.

Justin Thomas, 24, Ellsworth. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, July 31, 2016. $250.

Ronald A. True, 63, Levant. Rule violation at Aurora, Oct. 15, 2016. $100.

Jack Jones, 53, Aurora. Rule violation at T41-MD, Oct. 27, 2016. $100.

Ryan D. Frati, 34, Seal Harbor. Rule violation at T34-MD, Oct. 1, 2016. $100.

Adam B. Diaz, 18. Stratford, Conn. Fishing without valid license at Penobscot, Nov. 4, 2016. $100.

Norman Harkins, 59, Bass Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Tremont, Nov. 14, 2016. Dismissed.

Jonathan Oliver, 33, Deer Isle. Possessing lobster beyond minimum or maximum at Stonington, Oct. 3, 2016. $800.

Garfield Eaton, 66, Deer Isle. Placing bait to entice deer at Deer Isle, Nov. 15, 2016. $200.

David R. Moffitt, 33, Chestertown, N.Y. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, Oct. 4, 2016. $350.

Christopher W. Richards, 33, Hancock. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Lamoine, Oct. 27, 2016. Dismissed.

Tyler Harmon, 28, Bangor. Burning prohibited materials at Dedham, Nov. 2, 2016. $100.

Elizabeth A. Cicoro, 22, Trenton. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Penobscot, Nov. 18, 2016. $400. Violating condition of release at Penobscot, Nov. 18, 2016. Jail 72 hours.

Shane R. Wood, 26, Deer Isle. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bar Harbor, Nov. 21, 2016. $400. Use of drug paraphernalia at Bar Harbor, Nov. 21, 2016. $300.

Michael J. Tousignant, 46, Ellsworth. Unlawful use of migratory birds-hunt at Lamoine, Nov. 11, 2016. $100. Susp. $75.

Christopher M. Whynott, 24, Sullivan. Operating ATV under influence over 21 at Sullivan, Oct. 11, 2016. $400.

Carole Cunningham, 40, Clifton. Failing to report at Ellsworth, Oct. 1, 2016. Jail 48 hours.

Adam D. Ropp, 36, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Nov. 22, 2016, one prior. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Nov. 22, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Brandon Miller, 33, Otis. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Otis, Oct. 6, 2016. $250.

Patrick C. Betts, 32, Deer Isle. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Deer Isle, Sept. 26, 2016. $600. Jail seven days. License suspended one year.

Kris Maggs, 60, Orland. Failure to register vehicle at Sedgwick, Oct. 5, 2016. $100.

Lewis Morse, 43, Gouldsboro. Operating after registration suspended at Franklin, Oct. 7, 2016. $100.

Nicholas M. Trundy, 22, Deer Isle. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Stonington, Oct. 15, 2016. $400.

Harjant S. Brar, 56, Grand Island, N.Y. Rule violation, duty status not current at Amherst, Oct. 31, 2016. $250.

Sam C. Crawford, 39, Orland. Theft by receiving stolen property at Ellsworth, Oct. 17, 2016. $200.

Daniel M. Dunn, 27, Bar Harbor. Loaded firearm or crossbow in motor vehicle at T34-MD, Oct. 1, 2016. $200.

Deven Hartley-Michaud, 19, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Little Deer Isle, Nov. 2, 2016. $250.

Jonathan Kidder, 31, Hancock. Placing bait to entice deer at Hancock, Nov. 26, 2016. $200.

Justin N. Rankin, 20, Southwest Harbor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2016. $200. Restitution $64.99

Marion Frehill, 52, Ellsworth. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, Oct. 25, 2016. $500.

Karl Graham, 44, Hampden. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Nov. 3, 2016. $250.

Ted E. Jackson, 52, Sullivan. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Ellsworth, Oct. 29, 2016. $500.

Adam D. Kneeland, 35, Verona Island. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Dec. 3, 2016. Jail four days.

Kamisha P. Ingerson, 24, Fletchers Landing. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Nov. 28, 2016. $200.

Hannah A. Shaw, 20, Bar Harbor. Passing stopped school bus at Ellsworth, Sept. 2, 2016. $250.

Jonathan Sanipas, 22, Surry. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Nov. 8, 2016. $250.

John F. Holdsworth, 24, Bar Harbor. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Bar Harbor, Nov. 20, 2016. $500.

Jade Giger, 30, Gouldsboro. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Dec. 7, 2016. $400. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Dec. 7, 2016. Jail 24 hours.

Richard M. Salisbury, 55, Longwood Cove, Fla. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Northeast Harbor, Oct. 27, 2016. $250.

John G. Purvis, 73, Carmel. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Oct. 28, 2016. $250.

Joseph Bradley, 33, Surry. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Nov. 10, 2016. $250.

Jacob C. Lynch, 26, Bangor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Oct. 22, 2016. $250.

Richard S. Cohen, 29, Bucksport. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Nov. 10, 2016. $250.

James T. Farley, 29, Ellsworth. Failure to stop, provide information at Ellsworth, Oct. 21, 2016. $150.

Shannon M. Cloak, 34, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Nov. 17, 2016. $250.

Wilbur McCaul Jr., 38, Corinth. Class I lobster and crab fishing without license at Orland, Aug. 21, 2015. $500.Violating protected resource, chap. 75 at Brooksville, Aug. 28, 2015. $250. Hand raking mussels without license at Brooksville, Aug. 28, 2015. $316.

Laura Ellen Doyon, 20, Hampden. Minor consuming liquor at Mariaville, Aug. 12, 2015. Dismissed.

Olivia R. Lounder, 39, Ellsworth. Minor consuming liquor at Lamoine, Jan. 15, 2016. Dismissed.

Julie Romer, 46, Mount Desert. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, May 4, 2016. $350.

Margaret Jeffery, 54, Bar Harbor. Allowing dog to be at large at Bar Harbor, May 25, 2016. $500. Allowing dog to be at large at Bar Harbor, May 25, 2016. Dismissed. Allowing dog to be at large at Bar Harbor, May 25, 2016. Dismissed. Allowing dog to be at large at Bar Harbor, May 25, 2016. Dismissed. Allowing dog to be at large at Bar Harbor, May 25, 2016. Dismissed. Allowing dog to be at large at Bar Harbor, May 25, 2016. Dismissed.

Alan Belanger, 54, Winter Harbor. Violation of smelt rule, chap. 40 at Gouldsboro, May 19, 2016. $100. Susp. $100.

Maryah Sprague, 19, Winter Harbor. Minor transporting liquor at Orland, July 20, 2016. License suspended 30 days.

Elijah E. King, 19, Ellsworth. Minor consuming liquor at Hancock, July 5, 2016. No additional information provided.

Tyler Hawksley, 24, Bucksport. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Orland, July 6, 2016. Dismissed.

Tammy L. Desjardin, 46, Frenchboro. Operating greater than headway speed at T10-SD, July 31, 2016. No additional information provided.

Susan M. Ruffner, 48, Gouldsboro. Keeping unlicensed dog at Gouldsboro, Aug. 5, 2016. $50.

Ryan Tetlow, 36, Gouldsboro. Keeping dangerous dog at Gouldsboro, July 27, 2016. $100. Keeping unlicensed dog at Gouldsboro, July 27, 2016. Dismissed.

Matthew D. Roy, 19, Windham. Minor consuming liquor at Castine, Sept. 7, 2016. No additional information provided.

Derek D. Breuing, 20, Westbrook. Minor consuming liquor at Castine, Sept. 7, 2016. No additional information provided.

David R. West, 48, Holden. Unlawfully permitting operation of ATV at T41-MD, Sept. 17, 2016. $100.

Robert Debeck, 17, Franklin. Operating ATV on public way at Waltham, Sept. 8, 2016. $100.

Alexander W. Buzzell, 22, Ellsworth. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Gouldsboro, Aug. 3, 2016. Dismissed. Use of drug paraphernalia at Gouldsboro, Aug. 3, 2016. Dismissed.

Shane R. Elliott, 38, Saco. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Tremont, Sept. 30, 2016. $350.

Andrew C. Philbrick, 33, Bucksport. Allowing dog to be at large at Bucksport, Sept. 21, 2016. $50.

Christopher J. Gross, 32, Deer Isle. Out of door burning violation at Brooklin, Sept. 3, 2016. $50.

John J. Faherty, 51, Quancy, Mass. Violation of herring rule, chapter 36 at Prospect Harbor, Oct. 3, 2016. $500.

Matthew E. Chick, 34, Hancock. Marine worm digging without license at Hancock, Oct. 8, 2016. $150.

John Seidl, 23, Liberty. Shellfish harvesting license violation – personal at Brooklin, Oct. 12, 2016. $100.

Dennis L. Pomeroy Jr., 36, Belfast. Shellfish harvesting license violation – personal at Brooklin, Oct. 12, 2016. $100.

Phillip C. Burgin, 43, Belfast. Shellfish harvesting license violation – personal at Brooklin, Oct. 12, 2016. $100.

Jonathan S. Miller, 19, Pleasant Ridge. Minor transportation liquor at Castine, Sept. 8, 2016. License suspended 30 days.

Jackson S. Butts, 19, Windham. Minor transporting liquor at Castine, Sept 7, 2016. No additional information provided.

George F. Doe, 20, Kennebunkport. Minor transporting liquor at Castine, Sept. 8, 2016. No additional information provided.

Nicholas B. Doolin, 20, St. Augustine, Fla. Minor transporting liquor at Castine, Sept. 23, 2016. License suspended 30 days.

James Z. Everly, 56, Trenton. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Southwest Harbor, Oct. 8, 2016. $350.

Kathleen E. Swiger, 32, South Portland. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Trenton, Sept. 14, 2016. $350.

Thomas G. Hall, 19, Ellsworth. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, Oct. 22, 2016. $350.

Ellen F. Sedgwick, 37, Surry. Use of drug paraphernalia at Surry, Oct. 17, 2016. $300.

Mark E. Hoster, 61, Sedgwick. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Orland, Oct. 22, 2016. $350.

Dylan H. Thurston, 18, Seal Cove. Minor consuming liquor at Bar Harbor, Oct. 16, 2016. $200.

Zackary A. McGraw, 18, Ellsworth. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, Sept. 24, 2016.

Richard A. Brooks, 40, Harrington. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, Sept. 17, 2016. $350.

Roger O. Surette, 56, Ellsworth. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bar Harbor, Sept. 23, 2016. $350.

Ellsworth T. Rundlett, 71, Cape Elizabeth. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, Sept. 2, 2016. $350.

Jed L. McGraw, 33, Blue Hill. Hunting with firearm/crossbow without hunter orange at Blue Hill, Nov. 1, 2016. $100.

Gary W. Stanley, 44, Columbia. Supervising junior hunter who violates law at Deer Isle, Oct. 22, 2016. $100.

Cody R. Woods, 19, Clifton. Operating unregistered ATV at Great Pond, Oct. 13, 2016.

James A. Dorso II, 31, Clifton. Unlawful permitting operation of ATV at Great Pond, Oct. 15, 2016. $100.

Benjamin J. Swan, 20, Castine. Minor transporting liquor at Castine, Nov. 5, 2016. License suspended 30 days.

Jacob D. Skinacos, 19, Castine. Minor possessing liquor at Castine, Nov. 5, 2016. Nov. 5, 2016. No additional information provided.

Leo Heptig, 18, Castine. Minor possessing liquor at Castine, Nov. 5, 2016. $200.

Michael D. Mahon, 18, Castine. Minor possessing liquor at Castine, Nov. 5, 2016.

Jeffrey Thomas, 59, Southwest Harbor. Allowing dog to be at large at Southwest Harbor, Oct. 22, 2016. $50.

Zachary Turcotte, 18, Orland. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Orland, Oct. 27, 2016. Dismissed. Use of drug paraphernalia at Orland, Oct. 27, 2016. $300.

Andrew Carmichael, 31, Ludlow. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, Nov. 4, 2016. $350.

Tyler D. Thurston, 24, Ellsworth. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, Nov. 6, 2016. $350.

Denise E. Westover, 51, Prospect Harbor. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, Nov. 5, 2016. $350.

Philip Donovan, 45, Trenton. Violation of gear rule, chapter 75 at Tremont, Feb. 1, 2016. $250.