Hancock County Court April 1 to April 30

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

April 1 to April 30

Valerie R. Thompson-Jones, 59, no town provided. Criminal trespass at Ellsworth, June 10, 1988. Dismissed.

Brandy Joan Pelkey, 39, Presque Isle/Eastbrook. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, May 26, 2014. $400. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, May 26, 2014. $400. Susp. $400. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 26, 2014. $400. Susp. $400. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Oct. 3, 2016, priors. Department of Corrections 364 days all Suspended. Probation one year. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 3, 2016. Department of Corrections 30 days.

Jody Stahre, 46, Blue Hill. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Blue Hill, Feb. 17, 2014. Probation revoked. No sentence imposed.

Mark Wescott, 53, Blue Hill. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, priors. Probation partially revoked. Probation continued. No sentence imposed. Operating while license suspended/revoked at Bucksport, Dec. 3, 2016, three priors. Operating vehicle without license at Bucksport, Dec. 3, 2016. Dismissed.

Wayne Martin Kane, 48, Sullivan. Domestic violence assault at Sullivan, Jan. 10, 2015. Department of Corrections 364 hours, all but 45 days suspended. Probation two years. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, Jan. 10, 2015. Jail 45 days. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, April 29, 2016. No additional information provided. Criminal trespass at Franklin, Nov. 23, 2016. No additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Franklin, Nov. 23, 2016. No additional information provided.

Ralph E. Fowler, 45, Brooksville, Cruelty to animals at Bar Harbor, Nov. 1, 2014. Jail four months.

Nicholas A. Tracy, 28, Franklin. Burglary at Gouldsboro, May 18, 2015. Department of Corrections three years, all but 245 days suspended. Probation two years, Restitution $3,308.92. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Gouldsboro, May 18, 2015. Department of Corrections 30 days, all suspended. Criminal trespass at Gouldsboro, May 18, 2015. Department of Corrections 30 days. Burglary at Franklin, March 29, 2015. Department of Corrections three years, all but 245 days suspended. Probation two years, Restitution $294. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Franklin, March 29, 2015. Department of Correction 30 days. Burglary at Franklin, May 15, 2015. Department of Corrections three years, all but 245 days suspended. Probation two years. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Franklin, May 15, 2015. Department of Corrections 30 days. Criminal mischief at Franklin, May 15, 2015. Department of Corrections 30 days. Burglary at Franklin, May 21, 2015. Department of Corrections three years, all but 245 days suspended. Probation two years. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Franklin, May 21, 2015. Department of Corrections 30 days. Burglary at Franklin, May 22, 2015. Department of Corrections three years, all but 245 days suspended. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Franklin, May 22, 2015. Department of Corrections 30 days. Burglary at Franklin, April 30, 2015. Department of Corrections three years, all but 245 days suspended. Restitution $800. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Franklin, April 30, 2015. Department of Corrections 245 days. Burglary at Franklin, Dec. 29, 2015. Department of Corrections three years, all but 245 days suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $755. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Franklin, April 8, 2016. Department of Corrections 30 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Franklin, July 26, 2016. Department of Correction 30 days. Restitution $300. Violating condition of release at Franklin, July 26, 2016. Department of Corrections two years. Theft by receiving stolen property at Franklin, Aug. 2, 2016. Department of Corrections 30 days. Violating condition of release at Franklin, Aug. 2, 2016. Department of Corrections five days. Criminal conspiracy at Ellsworth, Dec. 1, 2016. Department of Corrections 30 days. Restitution $682.92. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Dec. 1, 2016. Jail 30 days.

Heather Atwood, 40, Prospect. Aggravated criminal mischief at Deer Isle, Sept. 28, 2015. Department of Corrections 10 months. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bucksport, Aug. 13, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections 12 months. Unlawful possession of oxycodone at Buckport, Aug. 13, 2016. $400. Susp. $400. Unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug at Bucksport, Aug. 13, 2016. $400. Susp. $400. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, Aug. 13, 2016. $400. Susp. $400. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Aug. 13, 2016. $400. Susp. $400.

James M. Higgins, 37, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Aug. 11, 2015. Department of Corrections 18 months, all suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $5,465.55. Negotiating a worthless instrument at Trenton, Sept. 3, 2015. Department of Correction 6 months, all suspended. Restitution $1,500. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Sept. 23, 2015. Department of Corrections six months, all suspended. Restitution $112.67. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, April 5, 2015. Department of Corrections 18 months, all suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $2,702. Violating chapter 13, title 26 at Ellsworth, April 5, 2015. Dismissed.

Zachery T. Hall, 21, Stonington. Criminal mischief at Deer Isle, Sept. 9, 2015. Jail five days.

Lacy E. Alley, 32, Southwest Harbor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Oct. 26, 2015, priors. Jail one day.

Jamie L. Ford, 23, Portland. Assault at Ellsworth, Dec. 12, 2015. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, at Ellsworth, Dec. 12, 2015. $500.

David Smith, 48, Stonington. Aggravated criminal mischief at Stonington, Nov. 17, 2014. Department of Corrections one year, all but 30 days suspended. Probation two years.

Thomas A. Powell III, 28, Hancock. Domestic violence assault at Sullivan, Feb. 4, 2016, priors DV. Jail 60 days. Probation partially revoked. Probation continued. Restitution. $1,176.79. OUI (Alcohol) at Lamoine, Dec. 17, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail 10 days. License suspended three years.

Mary Beth Brogan, 52, Miramar, Fla. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, May 29, 2016. $575. Jail three days. License suspended 30 days.

Alexandra R. Mediate, 26, Portland. OUI (Alcohol) at Trenton, June 5, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Trenton, June 5, 2016. $575. License suspended 30 days.

Jonathan A. Jewett, 28, Mariaville. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Mariavile, June 14, 2016. $100. Falsifying physicalical evidence at Otis, June 14, 2016. Dismissed.

James W. Clark III, 38, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 23, 2016, one prior. $700. Penobscot Jail 10 days. License suspended three years.

Travis J. Davis, 32, Bucksport. OUI (Drugs or combo) at Bucksport, June 25, 2016, one prior. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Bucksport, June 25, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, June 25, 2016. $400.

Monique J. St. Pierre, 30, Bangor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 11, 2016, one prior. $850. Penobscot Jail 90 days, all but 14 days suspended. Probation one year. License suspended three years.

Eben M. Allen, 37, Sedgwick. Domestic violence assault at Sedgwick, July 1, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Sedgwick, July 14, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Sedgwick, July 14, 2016. $150.

Benjamin M. Pierce, 31, Southwest Harbor. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 16, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 16, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 16, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended. Probation one year.

Christopher Lee Smith, 36, Sullivan. OUI (Alcohol) at Gouldsboro, Aug. 23, 2016. $500. Jail 56 days. License suspended 150 days. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Gouldsboro, Aug. 23, 2016. Jail 56 days. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, Sept. 11, 2016. Jail 56 days., Violating condition or release at Bar Harbor, Sept. 11, 2016. Jail 56 days. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, Sept. 11, 2016. Jail 56 days. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Oct. 7, 2016. $500. Susp. $500. Jail 56 days, License Suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Oct. 7, 2016. Jail 56 days. OUI (Alcohol) at Hancock, Oct. 20, 2016. $500. Susp. $500. Jail 56 days. License Suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Hancock, Oct. 20, 2016. Department of Corrections 56 days. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Ellsworth, Oct. 20, 2016. Jail 56 days. Violating condition of release at Sullivan. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Sullivan, March 10. $150. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, March 13. Jail 38 days. Criminal mischief at Sullivan, March 13. Jail 36 days.

Cassie L. Hutson, 30, Penobscot. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Ellsworth, July 31, 2016. $150.

Shay J. Lablanc, 33, Hoboken, N.J. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Aug. 29, 2016. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Michael A. Butler, 42, South Portland. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Bar Harbor, Sept. 12, 2016. $1,000. Jail nine months. License suspended six years. OUI (Drugs or combo) at Bar Harbor, Sept. 12, 2016, two priors. $1,000. Jail 9 months. License Suspended six years.

Scott Haslam, 31, Eastbrook. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at T16-MD, Jan. 17, 2016. Jail 30 days. OUI (Alcohol) at Eastbrook, Nov. 24, 2016, two priors. $1,000. Jail 30 days. License suspended six years.

Jamie Michael McCarthy, 43, Brewer. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Trenton, Sept. 23, 2016, prior. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Trenton, Sept. 23, 2016. Dismissed. Attaching false plates at Trenton, Sept. 23, 2016. Dismissed.

James Pilvines, 56, Ellsworth. Criminal threatening at Otis, Oct. 14, 2016. $300.

Quinn J. McAtasney, 50, Allenhurst, N.J. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Oct. 21, 2016. $850.

Patrick W. Rodgerson, 35, Bangor. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Sept. 13, 2016. Dismissed.

Alex J. Malone, 21, Levant. Operating vehicle without license at Southwest Harbor, Oct. 8, 2016. $150.

Grayson Dobbs, 20, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Nov. 6, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Ellsworth, Nov. 6, 2016.

Andrew A. Davis, 54, Mount Desert. OUI (Alcohol)-no test at Mount Desert, Aug. 13, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Mount Desert, Aug. 13, 2016. $850. License suspended 30 days.

Nicole R. Roscamp, 23, Bellingham, Wash. Unlawful possession of heroin at Seal Harbor, Oct. 17, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Seal Harbor, Oct. 17, 2016. $400.

Mia Ippoliti, 36, Brewer. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Nov. 26, 2016. $500. Penobscot Jail 75 hours. License suspended 150 days.

John Michael Foster, 39, Ellsworth. Aggravated assault at Ellsworth, Dec. 3, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Dec. 3, 2016. Jail 364 days, all but 80 days suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $332.25. Domestic violence terrorizing at Ellsworth, Dec. 3, 2016. Jail 80 days. Criminal restraint at Ellsworth, Dec. 3, 2016. Jail 80 days.

Max G. Blandford, 28, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Mount Desert, Dec. 3, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Nicole M. Diiorio, 34, Trenton. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Dec. 8, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Roberta L. Lynk, 45, Otis. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Otis, Dec. 12, 2016. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Otis, Dec. 12, 2016. Dismissed. Hindering apprehensive or prosecution at Otis, Dec. 12, 2016. Dismissed. Trafficking in prison contraband at Otis, Dec. 12, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Otis, Dec. 12, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended. Probation one year. False public alarm or report at Otis, Dec. 12, 2016. $300.

Christopher S. Newcomb, 41, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, Dec. 15, 2016. $250. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Bucksport, Dec. 15, 2016. $250. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Bucksport, Dec. 15, 2016. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Dec. 24, 2016. $250.

Katerina A. Quint, 25, Franklin. Assault at Trenton, Dec. 2, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Trenton, Dec. 2, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Trenton, Dec. 2, 2016. $150.

Nicholas T. Alley, 29, Ellsworth. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Dec. 25, 2016. $250.

Kenneth A. Hall, 54, Locust Grove, Ga. Rule violation, operation with false duty status. $200.

Mark T. Puglisi, 55, Mount Desert. OUI (Alcohol) at Mount Desert, Dec. 31, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Kimberly Ann Phelan, 34, Ellsworth. Assault at Ellsworth, Jan. 6. $300. Department of Corrections 12 months. Domestic violence at Ellsworth, Jan. 6, 2017. Dismissed.

Nicholas Fernald, 26, Hampden. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Jan. 11. $500. Penobscot Jail 72 hours. License suspended 150 days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Hancock, Jan. 11. $150.

Damian Spelas, 33, Bucksport. Domestic violence assault at Orland, Jan. 13. Jail 20 days. Obstructing report of crime at Orland, Jan. 13. Jail 20 days.

Michael K. Johnson, 27, Ellsworth. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, Jan. 15. $500. Jail 30 days. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, Jan. 15. Dismissed.

David Noble, 37, Dedham. Violating protection from abuse order at Bucksport, Jan. 20. Jail 90 days. Violation protection from abuse order at Bucksport, Jan. 20. Jail 90 days. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Bucksport, Jan. 20. Jail 90 days. Violating protection from abuse order at Lamoine, Feb. 20. Jail 90 days. Violating condition of release at Lamoine, Feb. 20. Jail 90 days.

Ashley M. Charpentier, 23, Orrington. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Jan. 23. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Robert M. Hardy, 30, Deer Isle. Possessing lobster beyond minimum or maximum at Stonington, Jan. 20. $2,200.

Brandon Tracy, 21, Bucksport. Aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drug at Bucksport, Jan. 25. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bucksport, Jan. 19. $400. Jail three years, all but nine months suspended. Restitution $380. Unlawful possession of heroin at Bucksport, Jan. 19. Dismissed.

Gary A. Newbegin, 67, Sedgwick. OUI (Alcohol) at Orland, Dec. 4, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Gary Wentfield Goodrich III, 20, Surry. Criminal conspiracy at Ellsworth, Dec. 1, 2016. Jail 20 days. Restitution $684.

Kyle R. King, 21, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Feb. 1. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Charles A. Pickering, 63, Deer Isle. OUI (Alcohol) at Stonington, Feb. 7. $500. Jail 48 hours. License suspended 150 days.

Dillan P. Morey, 20, Deer Isle. Operating vehicle without license-cond/restric at Bar Harbor, Dec. 22, 2016. Dismissed. Minor transporting liquor at Bar Harbor, Dec. 22, 2016. $150. License suspended 30 days.

Evan A. Rollins, 25, Stonington. OUI (Alcohol) at Deer Isle, Feb. 16. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Robert E. Pinkham Jr., 32, Hancock. OUI (Drugs or combo) at Deer Isle, Feb. 21. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Feb. 21. $250. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Ellsworth, Feb. 21. $200. Failing to provide and display registration at Hancock, Feb. 24. $100.

Albert N. Webb, 28, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Dedham, Feb. 22. $500. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Jan. 22, prior. $500.

Lucas A. Eaton, 20, Sunset. Assault at Ellsworth, Feb. 18. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Ellsworth, Feb. 18. $1,000. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, Feb. 18. Dismissed.

Yucheng Wang, 26, Newark, N.J. Failing to stop for officer at Ellsworth, Feb. 24. Dismissed. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, Feb. 24. $450.

Kanyon A. Grover, 21, Blue Hill. OUI (Alcohol) at Orland, Feb. 23. $500. Jail 48 hours. License suspended 150 days.

Justin McGraw, 26, Stonington. Furnishing liquor to a minor at Deer Isle, Jan. 26. Jail four days.

Nicholas A. Reed Carter, 21, Steuben. Failing to stop for officer at Gouldsboro, Jan. 9. $450.

Bernard T. Kolysher, 66, Deer Isle. Operating vehicle without license at Stonington, Feb. 22. $150.

Taylor Hamor, 18, Winterport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, Feb. 3. $250.

Dallas Burke, 62, Prospect Harbor. Operating vehicle without license at Gouldsboro, Feb. 2. $250.

Isaac L. Francis, 19, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Jan. 28. $250.

Joseph Larson, 61, Blue Hill. Failure to register vehicle at Sedgwick, Feb. 17. $100.

Charlene Farnsworth, 25, Blue Hill. Violating protection from abuse order at Brooklin, March 7. Jail 22 hours. Assault at Brooklin, March 7. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Brooklin, March 7. Dismissed.

Hatsana Phanthavong, 42, Bar Harbor. Employer failing to secure payment at Bar Harbor, June 24, 2014. Dismissed.

Jovarna S. Sinclair, 23, Ellsworth. Violating condition of release at Blue Hill, March 6. Jail two days. Attaching false plates at Blue Hill, March 6. Dismissed.

Miranda Berry, 22, Sullivan. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, March 7, one prior. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Ellsworth, March 7. Jail two days.

John M. Carter, 75, Mount Desert. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Bar Harbor, Feb. 17. $150.

Melissa M. Havey, 27, Franklin. Assault at Ellsworth, Feb. 6. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Feb. 6. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Feb. 6. $100.

Kevin M. Billings, 58, Franklin. Assault at Ellsworth, Feb. 15. $300. Jail 24 hours.

Robert Hardy, 58, Southwest Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor. $500. Jail 48 hours. License suspended 150 days.

Mia K. Vierhaler, 18, Brooklin. Operating vehicle without license at Sedgwick, Feb. 26. $150.

Brandon R. Caparotta, 26, Bangor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, prior. $500.

Joshua A. Turner, 26, Birch Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Winter Harbor, Feb. 22. $250.

Joshua A. Lapointe, 29, Birch Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, Feb. 5, prior. $500.

Kyle L. Knowles, 25, Gouldsboro. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, Feb. 23, $250.

Alonzo A. Lindsey, 33, Fletchers Landing Township. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, Jan. 15. Guilty. No additional information provided. Attaching false plates at Ellsworth, Jan. 15. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Abilio M. Fernandes, 62, New Bradford, Mass. Rule violation at Frenchboro, March 18. $100.

Stanley E. Dow Jr., 49, Sullivan. Operating vehicle without license at Winter Harbor, March 15. $150.

Matthew Leise, 39, Sullivan. Criminal conspiracy at Sullivan, Feb. 21. Dismissed.

Antonio Fidalgo, 55, Acushnet. Rule violation at Frenchboro, March 18. $100.

Joshua W. Auclair, 41, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, Feb. 12. $250.

Aaron Estabrook, 29, Verona Island. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 7. $250. Restitution $42.12.

Sean Hanson, 35, Bucksport. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, March 30, prior. $1,000. Jail six months.

Kristen A. Hart, 32, Brewer. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, March 31. $400. Jail 48 hours. Furnishing hypodermic apparatuses at Bucksport, March 31. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, March 31. Jail 48 hours.

Damas Gene Bell Sr., 47, Sullivan. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at T22-MD, April 2. Jail 48 hours.

Kayla M. Hutchinson, 29, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, April 3. $250. Violating condition of release at Hancock, April 3. Jail 24 hours.

James David Blue, 53, Angola, Ind. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, April 11. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, April 11. $150. Susp. $150.

Francis K. Spinazola, 55, Castine. Violating condition of release at Castine, April 16. Jail 24 hours.

Kevin Wiseman, 31, Franklin. OUI (Drug or combo) at Ellsworth, April 18. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 18. Guilty. No additional information provided. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Ellsworth, April 18. $400. Jail three days.

Nathaniel S. Madore, 24, Trenton. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Trenton, April 21, prior. Operating vehicle without license at Trenton, April 21. Jail 48 hours. Failure to register vehicle at Trenton, April 21. Jail 48 hours.

Anthony R. Acampora, 34, Prospect Harbor. Resident operator commercial fishing without license at Corea, Feb. 4. $100.

Tucker Boynton, 20, Prospect. Operating unregistered snowmobile at Bucksport, Feb. 4. $200.

Jacob McGuire, 18, Sunset. Minor consuming liquor at Stonington, Feb. 4. $200.

Lance A. Robbins, 20, Sedgwick. Minor consuming liquor at Stonington, Feb. 4. $200.

Lucas S. Oliver, 21, Deer Isle. Minor consuming liquor at Stonington, Feb. 4. $200.

Baileigh Marihalse Johnson, 19, Deer Isle. Minor consuming liquor at Stonington, Feb. 4. $200.

Stephen H. Robbins, 47, Stonington. Violation of lobster crab fishing rule, chap. 25 at Isle au Haut, Feb. 18. $250.

Jake M. White, 32, Trenton. Failure to provide and display registration at Franklin, Feb. 18. $100.

Adam M. Chaples, 36, Morrill. Failure to provide and display registration at Franklin, Feb. 18. $100.

Joshua T. Ginn, 19, Winterport. Minor consuming liquor at Gouldsboro, Feb. 3. $200.

Jamie W. Moore, 36, Orland. Failure to provide and display registration at Orland, Feb. 11. $100.

Joseph D. Wentworth, 26, Verona Island. Failure to provide and display registration at Orland, Feb. 12. $100.

Gregory E. Burrill, 33, Sullivan. Operating unregistered snowmobile at Orland, Feb. 15. $200.

Devin M. Carlisle, 19, Stonington. Minor consuming liquor at Stonington, Feb. 4. $200.

Josephine G. Benson, 21, Bowling Green, Ohio. Minor consuming liquor at Bar Harbor, Oct. 11, 2016. Dismissed.

Benjamin T. Salley, 20, Smithfield. Minor transporting liquor at Castine, March 18. No additional information provided.

Brandon W. Young, 24, Sedgwick. Failure to present ATV registration at Surry, April 9. $100.

Phillip C. Burgin, 44, Frankfort. Shellfish harvesting license violation – personal at Mount Desert, Feb. 20. $100.

Craig L. Talgo, 35, Union. Shellfish harvesting license violation – personal at Mount Desert, Feb. 20. $100.

Tyler Bunker, 20, Franklin. Minor consuming liquor at Castine, April 13. $200.