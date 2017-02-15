Cops and coffee set

MOUNT DESERT — Police officers from Mount Desert and Bar Harbor invite the island community to share a cup of joe, ask questions and discuss their concerns on Friday at Somesville On the Run.

The departments are hosting a Coffee with a Cop event at the convenience store from 7-9 a.m. Officer Ken Mitchell, who organized the event, said all are welcome to enjoy a free cup of coffee and speak with officers.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Justice that strives to advance “community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members.”