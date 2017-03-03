Cop chase ends on MDI

BAR HARBOR — A Mount Desert woman led police on a Feb. 23 motor vehicle chase that began in Ellsworth and ended when officers positioned their cruisers to prevent her from leaving the parking lot of a Northeast Harbor medical center.

According to Lt. David Kerns, Ellsworth police began following 46-year-old Julie Romer after she was involved in a motor vehicle incident in that city. Ellsworth police chased Romer until she reached the head of Mount Desert Island, where officers from Bar Harbor were waiting.

Romer, with Bar Harbor officers taking over the pursuit, continued on Route 3, where she reportedly drove at both high rates of speed and below the speed limit. At that point, police decided it would be more prudent to back off and follow at a safe distance.

Romer drove though downtown Bar Harbor and headed toward Otter Creek, where she lives. Instead of stopping at her home, she continued on Route 3 to Northeast Harbor, where the incident came to an end.

“She went into a driveway in Northeast Harbor, and they boxed her in,” Kerns said. Sgt. Leigh Guildford and officers Soren Sundberg and Judson Cake, in separate cruisers, were able to block Romer in.

Ellsworth police have summonsed Romer on a charge of eluding an officer. Additional charges are possible, Kerns said.

Bar Harbor police are familiar with Romer from a similar incident on Aug. 31, 2016, in which she allegedly led officers on a slow-speed chase that began at the town pier and ended on the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park.

Romer reportedly left the town pier after Harbormaster Charlie Phippen spotted her trespassing on a boat and notified police. Police summonsed Romer on charges of eluding an officer, reckless conduct and driving to endanger.

Although life must be just ducky for a flock of wild birds being fed by a homeowner in the Cromwell Harbor Road neighborhood, an adjacent property owner is crying “fowl.”

The resident complained Feb. 21 that his neighbor has been feeding wild ducks for about six years. The waterfowl come on to his property, causing a disturbance and leaving an unpleasant mess of droppings, he said. The man was told to contact the warden service, where it was suggested he use either a decoy of an owl or coyote to scare the ducks away.

Police are investigating the report early Tuesday of a domestic assault.

A driver attempting to avoid being hit from behind by another vehicle on Monday caused another accident.

Adam Bruce, 38, of Bucksport was preparing to turn left from Route 3 into the parking lot of the Steamboat Landing convenience store when he reportedly saw in his rearview mirror a truck that might not be able to stop in time. Bruce accelerated and attempted to make the turn in front of an oncoming 2004 Chevrolet but did not make the move in time. The rear of his 2002 GMC pickup was struck by the Chevrolet driven by Christie Dyer, 40, of Hancock.

A 2016 Chevrolet sustained about $1,500 damage Sunday when the driver, Cynthia Fox, 75, of Ellsworth, hit a deer on Route 3 near Pirate’s Cove.

Carlos Galindo, 43, of Hialeah, Fla., was arrested Sunday on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release. Galindo also was charged with operating without a license.

Mount Desert

A Seal Harbor resident complained Feb. 23 that someone had parked on their lawn. The driver of the vehicle was located and moved the vehicle to another location.

Southwest Harbor

A Feb. 23 report of a possible burglary in which medications were taken later proved unfounded. The reporting party located the medications.

Two people were warned for trespassing as the result of a Feb. 22 incident at a business.

Trenton

The sheriff’s department responded to two Feb. 21 accidents on Route 3.

Joshua Gordon, 17, of Hancock was slowing in traffic near the J&P Farm Market when his 2006 Dodge was struck from behind by a 2010 Toyota driven by Sherleen Lech, 64, of Dedham. Lech told police she was distracted and failed to see Gordon’s vehicle slowing down.

Another two-vehicle crash occurred near Stanley Subaru.

Gordon Cameron, 31, of Carmel was driving onto Route 3 when his 1996 Chevrolet pickup struck a 2006 Toyota driven by Steven Weed, 46, of Mount Desert. The collision forced the vehicles across the oncoming lane and into a ditch.