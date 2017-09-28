Conners Emerson named National Blue Ribbon School

BAR HARBOR — Conners Emerson School won a national award today for being an “exemplary high-performing school.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award program from the federal Department of Education recognizes top-achieving schools based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

CES has won the award before, in 2004. This year it was one of 342 schools in the country, including only two others in Maine, to receive the commendation.

“We had blue and white balloons outside by the basketball court and made a big announcement,” principal Barb Neilly said. “We told everyone that they had done a great job and had them pat themselves on the back.”

Another, larger community celebration will be planned later in the fall. Representatives from the school will also travel to Washington, D.C. in November to an award ceremony.

Members of Maine’s congressional delegation called Neilly, who is in her 25th year at the school, to offer congratulations.

“This high honor recognizes and affirms that hard work, as well as the collective effort of the families and communities who play instrumental roles in student success,” Rep. Bruce Poliquin said in a statement.

According to the school’s mission statement, “CES develops life-long learners by emphasizing academic excellence, meaningful and exciting learning activities, and promotion of global awareness, personal and social responsibility, problem-solving, risk taking, cooperation and compassion.”