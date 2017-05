BAR HARBOR — Compass Rose, a program that has offered Mount Desert Island High School students an alternative way to meet many of their graduation requirements for the past 18 years, will close at the end of this school year. It is being combined with other offerings and support for students.

Former students, parents, teachers and others with an interest in the program are invited to an open house at Compass Rose on Thursday, May 25, from 4-6 p.m.