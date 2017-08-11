Community School to host cocktail reception

MOUNT DESERT — The Community School of Mount Desert Island will host “A Taste of the Community School,” a cocktail reception, in support of their growing program on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5-7 p.m.

The evening will include drinks, local hors d’oeuvres and an introduction to the schoolhouse and the pillars of the school’s academic program. Attendees will have the chance to give to meet specific needs of the school and to help ensure that The Community School educational experience remains accessible and possible for all.

“Our goal is to inspire children to lead meaningful, wonder-filled lives, with a deep connection and stewardship for our communities and our world,” said Jasmine Smith, the school’s founder and director. “Our school continues to grow and thrive, thanks in no small part to the wonderful community support we’ve received.”

The Community School is entering its fourth year providing a place-based education to Mount Desert Island and surrounding communities. Through holistic and experimental learning, the school cultivates a sense of self, place and community by engaging the local community and natural world as a classroom to creatively explore all subject areas.

At the start of the 2016-2017 school year, the school began operating out of a permanent home on the shores of Babson Creek. The school, which has so far offered classes for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, is adding a sixth-grade class this year and moving forward with plans to expand up through eighth grade.

School leaders aim to keep the school financially accessible to all families and continue to hold fundraisers and festivals to support their financial aid fund and operational needs as a growing school, Smith said.

“We extend sincere gratitude to all of the community members who support us in so many ways,” Smith said. “We hope to be a fixture in the community for a long time!”

The Community School of Mount Desert Island is at 585 Sound Drive.