Collins on future plans

ELLSWORTH — Will Sen. Susan Collins run in 2018 to succeed Paul LePage as the next governor of Maine?

“I am going to make a decision soon,” Collins said at the Ellsworth Rotary Club’s meeting Tuesday night at the Moore Community Center. She was responding to a question from Jack Frost, who tried to get her to reveal her future political plans to his fellow Rotarians.

Collins, a Republican and the state’s senior U.S. senator, is in the midst of her fourth six-year term representing Maine in Washington, D.C. Speculation has swirled for months that she might run for the Blaine House next year as LePage completes his second and final term. He is barred from seeking re-election due to term limits.

“I’m really trying to figure out where I can do the most for the people of Maine,” Collins said Tuesday. She said her work as senator has kept her particularly busy in recent months but that she intends to talk with her family and others soon to see what makes the most sense for her.

At the Maine Seacoast Mission Gala in Bar Harbor last Friday, Collins was mobbed with people thanking her for her vote opposing the Republican health care repeal and replace effort.

When asked about her thoughts on running for governor, she told one guest, “I’m mulling it over. What do you think?”