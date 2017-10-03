Coast Guard rescues two fishermen Downeast

JONESPORT — The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen off Nash Island Sept. 28 after their lobster boat became disabled when a swell pushed the vessel onto a rock and they were forced to swim to shore.

At 5:40 p.m., a concerned neighbor called watchstanders at the Coast Guard station in Jonesport to report that his neighbors had gone fishing at 11 a.m. in a 21-foot white lobster boat and were due back by 1 p.m., but they hadn’t returned. He also reported that his friends spoke only French.

The Coast Guard launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Jonesport, and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew launched from Air Station Cape Cod.

As the boat crew entered the vicinity of Eastern Harbor southwest of Addison, they observed a red flare and investigated. Once on scene, the crew found a partially submerged white lobster boat and two men on Nash Island waving their arms and whistling. One of the fishermen held another flare.

Unable to get to the fishermen due to the rocky shallow water, the boat crew kept watch over the fishermen until the helicopter arrived. The aircrew landed on the island, and the fishermen were bought into the helicopter cabin.

The fishermen were brought back to Jonesport to await their wives and emergency medical services for evaluation.