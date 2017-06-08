Coast Guard rescues sportfishing boat

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor towed a disabled vessel after it hit a submerged object and started flooding in the vicinity of Bear Island last Saturday afternoon.

The captain of the 28-foot sportfisher Jammie Dodger called for help around noon to report that the boat was taking on water and that two people aboard needed help. A 47-foot boat crew from Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor launched and put the vessel in tow. Jammie Dodger’s pumps kept up with the flooding as the rescue crew made way toward land. The Coast Guard crew towed Jammie Dodger through Somes Sound to John Williams Boat Co. in Hall Quarry to make repair plans. No injuries were reported.