COA one-day fundraiser returns

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic’s fifth-annual 24-Hour Challenge will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16, beginning at 12 a.m.

College officials need 750 people to join the challenge by making a gift of any size over the course of the day to secure a $24,000 gift from an unnamed donor.

The college hopes to connect with as many alumni, parents, students, community members and friends as possible in order to meet its goal, said Lynn Boulger, COA dean of institutional advancement.

“The 24-Hour Challenge is about getting as many people as possible to show their support for this remarkable institution,” Boulger said. “It’s not about how much money people give. We want all friends of the college to get involved at whatever level they’re comfortable.”

Money raised in the challenge will support COA’s annual fund, which helps bridge the gap between tuition revenue and the real cost of a COA education. With the vast majority of COA students receiving institutional aid, the importance of the annual fund cannot be overlooked, Boulger said. The fund also supports enhancements to the academic curriculum, enriched student life experiences and community outreach and events.

This year’s annual fund goal is $1.3 million.

“A COA education is made possible for students of all socioeconomic backgrounds by the incredible support we receive from friends, family, alumni and the greater community,” said COA president Darron Collins ’92. “We hope that you’ll join us on Feb. 16 for this fun and important challenge.”

The 24-Hour Challenge has proven successful over the past several years and makes for an energetic, fun day, Boulger said, with phones ringing, emails popping up and many alumni walking through the door to give. Alumni support during the challenge is especially important, she said.

“Increasing alumni participation and giving every year is one of our big goals,” she said. “It’s one of the important metrics that other funders look at before they give. Please do join us with your support!”

To help COA meet their goals, visit coa.edu/24hourchallenge, call 801-5620 or send a check dated February 16 to 24 Hour Challenge, Development Office, 105 Eden Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609.

Progress on the challenge will be reported throughout the day on Feb. 16 on COA’s social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter.