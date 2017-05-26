COA commencement set

BAR HARBOR — More than 75 students from across the nation and the world will graduate from College of the Atlantic on Saturday, June 3, during the school’s annual commencement celebration. The ceremony takes place under the big tent on the North Lawn at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Poet, essayist and cultural critic Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib is this year’s keynote speaker. Honorary master’s degrees in human ecology will be presented to Willis-Abdurraqib, Etta Kralovec, the former director of COA’s educational studies program, and Cathy Johnson ’74, a member of COA’s first graduating class.