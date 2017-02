BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre will be closed Friday, March 3, through Wednesday, March 15, due to elevator construction.

“For years and years, treasured memories have been made up in the Criterion loge. It’s no secret that the balcony is everybody’s favorite place,” said Director Heather Martin.

“We are extremely excited about being accessible to more of our community.”

The theater will reopen on Thursday, March 16, with the premiere of “Beauty and the Beast.”