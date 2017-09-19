Climate group matching gift

BAR HARBOR — A five-year, $25,000 challenge gift pledge has been made to A Climate to Thrive by a local couple who grew up on Mount Desert Island. The gift is the largest in the organization’s 18-month history.

“We enthusiastically support the mission of ACTT and envision its expansion to communities across the state and beyond,” the couple said. The anonymous donors are asking others to contribute gifts of $1,000 or more to qualify for their match.

“By extending their generosity out five years, these visionary donors are assuring that our work is sustainable,” said Gary Friedmann, president of the ACTT board.

ACTT was formed to address climate change and make MDI energy independent by 2030. “Our ambitious goal was meant to be aspirational and motivate local residents and those beyond our shores to get creative with energy solutions that are practical and can be rapidly deployed,” said Dennis Kiley, vice president of ACTT’s board and member of the Mount Desert Sustainability Committee.

Solarize MDI is one example of ACTT’s progress in moving toward its vision. “In five months, the solar energy campaign doubled the amount of photovoltaic energy capacity on MDI,” said Joe Blotnick, ACTT coordinator. “Already, 75 home and business systems are under contract for more than $1.5 million in solar energy investments. Our new goal is to double solar capacity again in 2018 with large-scale installations at the Tremont landfill and other suitable locations.”

Other projects address waste management, building efficiency, food systems and transportation.

Visit www.aclimatetothrive.org for event schedules, more information or to donate.

Donations may also be made by searching for “A Climate to Thrive” at www.generosity.com.