Climate change communication is way to fight

BAR HARBOR –– Connection and communication as tools to combat climate change will be explored by Paul Lussier at College of the Atlantic’s Seminar on Climate Change Speaker Series in the McCormick Lecture Hall on Friday, May 12, at 4:10 p.m.

Lussier said that individuals and communities must pool their skills, knowledge and passion to create collective solutions.

“The path forward is not a retreat from our current levels of human consumption but rather an evolution to a more connected, abundant world for all, with the wind of climate change at our backs,” Lussier said.

Enabling people from the fields of politics, business, faith and more to network and collaborate can be a powerful tool for combatting climate issues, he said.

“Bringing people together from all sectors of society into social networks will enable us to tackle our most intractable global problems, such as climate change,” Lussier said.

Lussier is a lecturer for the Department of Forestry and Environmental Studies at Yale University. He is the founder and director of the Yale Science Communications with Impact Network and has partnered with global organizations in an attempt to track and address climate change. He was named executive director, climate communications, to the National Council on Science and Environment in 2016. He has also done extensive work as a writer and producer for Time-Warner Television, A&E, Discovery Channel, National Geographic and others.

The Seminar on Climate Change Speaker Series aims to create positive discussion and planning for climate change by fostering common discourse across disciplines and breaking down barriers to understanding. The talks, which include experts from the fields of earth science, food systems, history, public policy, anthropology and energy, take place in McCormick Lecture Hall and are free and open to the public. Each presentation includes a question-and-answer period.

The speaker series runs parallel to the Seminar on Climate Change, taught by College of the Atlantic Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Chair of Earth Systems and Geosciences Sarah Hall. In this course, students learn about Earth’s climate variations over the past approximately 70 million years. Through close reading of scientific literature and study of the scientific methods used to identify climate fluctuations, students learn to follow and critically evaluate discussions around modern climate change and projected climate change scenarios.

Visit coa.edu/calendar for all upcoming events.