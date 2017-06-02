Clam committee eyed

TREMONT — The Harbor Committee here is to ask a Department of Marine Resources (DMR) representative to meet to discuss formation of a shellfish committee.

The Harbor Committee voted 6-0 May 25 to ask for the meeting, a step they took following a discussion where the need for oversight of the resource was questioned.

Harbor Committee member Josh Lawson raised the question.

“Conservation is never a bad idea,” he said. “I’m just wondering is there a need now?”

Resident Lee Closson said he believes the step is unnecessary.

“I just think we’re looking for a problem we don’t have,” he said. “There aren’t enough clams to mess with – sometimes some hen clams.”

The DMR has closed much of Tremont for shellfish harvesting due to the water quality not meeting standards for safe consumption. The closed areas are Bass Harbor, Seal Cove, Goose Cove and Duck Cove, which was added to the list in March.

Resident Stewart Murphy’s comments might have swayed committee members. He said he was told the DMR would not test previously closed areas to see if water quality improved unless the town had a shellfish committee.

Lawson pointed out it was good to have testing done even if there are no people digging commercially in the town.

In other business, Town Manager Dana Reed told the committee he has hired surveyor Mike Avery to determine the littoral boundary between the Bernard Town Wharf and the F.W. Thurston Company. Thurston owner Mike Radcliffe is proposing to add 10 boat slips to create a small marina adjacent to the town wharf.

Radcliffe’s plan has raised the concerns of some fishermen who are worried the project will limit their access to the town wharf.