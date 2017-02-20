Civility workshop set

BAR HARBOR — A civility workshop for Bar Harbor residents will take place at the town office on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m.

The workshop is part of a project Nina St. Germain and Ron Beard presented to the Town Council last week aimed at improving communication and trust between residents and town government.

Using suggestions from the workshop, St. Germain and Beard plan to develop a “Bar Harbor Civility Code,” a set of best practices intended to guide the conduct of town board, committee and task force meetings.

They also plan to organize three facilitated community meetings between March and May on three hot topics in town government: use of the former ferry terminal, the town budget and parking.