Circle K employee fired after robbery

BAR HARBOR — When the clerk at the Circle K store who had a knife pointed at him by Sept. 12 returned to work two days later, he was informed he was being fired.

On Sep. 12, Dillon Libby, 21, was the clerk on duty who reportedly was robbed at knifepoint.

“The guy came in and he was looking around with his backpack open,” Libby told the Islander. “He went to get two Natty Daddies and put them down on the corner.”

“He said ‘one more thing.’”

“He walked over with a knife, and he demanded the money.”

Libby said the robber moved toward him a few times with the knife to make him open the cash register quicker.

“He had the hoodie on [when he first came in], but when he came back, it was off,” Libby added.

Libby reported the robbery to the police and then the store. The store gave Libby a night off and offered to speak with him about changing his hours.

When he came back on Thursday, he was told by the manager he was fired because he failed to remove money from the register that night.

“There’s only supposed to be $100 in there at all times. But it was busy, every time I was going to do a drop, people came in,” he said.

Libby also said he has been having trouble sleeping since the robbery.

Officers arrested Sean Lavoie, 26, of Bar Harbor, shortly after leaving the scene. Lavoie has been charged with a Class A crime and faces up to 30 years in prison.

Management at the Circle K did not comment on Libby’s firing or on procedure relating to employees who are threatened by customers. Attempts to contact the regional offices of Canadian parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard were not immediately successful.