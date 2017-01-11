Charter redo eyed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A year after the Southwest Harbor Water and Sewer District took over the town’s water and sewer departments, town officials are seeking to amend the charter that made the transfer possible.

Officials are seeking to increase the district Board of Trustees from three to five members. The change must be approved by the state legislature before going into effect.

During discussion about the makeup of the board before the current charter went into effect, several residents questioned why the town manager should be one of the three members, citing the possibility of a conflict of interest between town business and that of the district. The amended version retains this provision.