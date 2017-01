TRENTON–The driver of an SUV that rolled over on the approaches to the Trenton Bridge on Jan. 8 has been summonsed to court by state police in connection with the crash.

William “Copus” Cornelius, 57, of Trenton was charged with operating while under the influence. Police did not specify if the substance involved was alcohol or drugs.

Cornelius was hospitalized for several days after the accident. The Mercury Mountaineer SUV Cornelius was driving was considered a total loss.