Cemetery committee goes down for count

TREMONT — Selectmen voted Monday to dissolve the town’s cemetery committee after no volunteers came forward to fill four vacant seats on the five-member committee.

The 5-0 decision was made during discussion and appointment of members to boards and committee seats set to expire on June 30. Town Manager Dana Reed told selectmen the committee could be reinstated if enough interest was shown for there to be a quorum, which would allow the committee to conduct business.

Appointments to five other boards and committees gained unanimous approval in all cases.

Mel Atherton and Joanne Harris were reappointed to three-year terms on the Board of Appeals.

Atherton and Art Paine were reappointed to the Harbor Committee, Atherton as a riparian property owner and Paine representing an at-large member. Peter Gott and Lee Closson applied for one open seat. Gott was appointed with no discussion.

Spencer Ervin, Michael Hays and Peter Madeira were reappointed to three-year seats on the Bass Harbor Memorial Library Board of Trustees.

Ervin, a longtime member of the Planning Board, indicated he did not want to be reappointed. The sole applicant, Scott Grierson, is to fill his seat.

Jayson Clough and David Campbell were reappointed to three-year terms on the Recreation Board.