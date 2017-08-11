Cell tower hearing

BAR HARBOR — A public hearing on Verizon Wireless’ application to build a new cell tower in Town Hill is set for Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m.

The company plans to install a 125-foot “monopine” wireless communications facility within a 100-by-100-foot lease area at 1453 Route 102 on land owned by the KOA campground. The property is in the Town Hill Rural district.

The application is available for public review in the town planning office. Written comment may be sent to the town office at 93 Cottage St. or to [email protected]