Cars crash on Crooked Road

BAR HARBOR — A car that lost its left front wheel on the Crooked Road Friday swerved into the oncoming lane, striking two oncoming vehicles.

Dianne Frank, 39, of Machias was eastbound when the left front wheel came off her 2006 Honda. The Honda then sideswiped a 2010 Toyota and a 2002 Toyota driven by, respectively, Kasey Reid, 51, of Gouldsboro and Samuel Reed, 25, of Sunderland, Mass.

A passenger in the Reed vehicle sustained injuries.

Two women were charged early Saturday as a result of an altercation on Rodick Street.

According to police, Rebecca Lee, 20, of Bangor fled a local bar after being confronted about her alleged use of fake identification. She was chased by Amanda Gallant, 34, of Trenton, who police said confronted Lee about the matter. Sgt. Chris Wharff reported he arrived at the corner of Rodick and Cottage streets and saw the two women fighting with each other.

Gallant was summonsed on an assault charge. Lee was summonsed on a charge of misuse of identification.

Troy Chabot, 43, of Bar Harbor was arrested Sunday on a criminal trespass charge as the result of an ongoing situation involving a local business, police said.

A Trenton woman was charged Saturday with alleged drunken driving and other violations.

Tina Jewett, 48, was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI) and summonsed on charges of operating without a license and failure to maintain current insurance. Jewett later was released on bail from the Bar Harbor Police Department.

A report of an unlicensed driver led to a summons Friday for Thomas Smith, 54, of Bar Harbor. Smith was charged with operating after revocation.

Music from the high school prom Saturday at the Bar Harbor Club was loud enough to generate a noise complaint early in the evening.

Police received a complaint Saturday about a group of 30 to 40 mopeds, scooters and motorcycles holding up traffic on the Crooked Road.

Several people were warned during the past week for sleeping in vehicles.

Jonathan Reynolds, 26, of Bar Harbor was arrested May 18 on a domestic violence assault charge.

A Glenburn woman complained of back pain following a May 18 traffic accident on Route 3.

Jordan Lamoreau, 33, of Bangor was northbound in a 2007 GMC pickup near the entrance to the Acadia National Park Visitors Center when he failed to see vehicles stopped in traffic due to sun in his eyes, police said. The GMC struck the rear of a 2002 Hyundai driven by Carrie Dyment, 33, of Glenburn. Dyment declined medical treatment.

A New Hampshire man who had been warned May 17 not to return to a downtown motel ignored that warning the next day and ended up getting a ride with police to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. Wilfred Robertson, 68, of Meredith, N.H., was arrested on a criminal trespass charge.

Police were called to a hotel May 17 to help deal with an altercation between two young women. Officer Jerrod Hardy convinced the pair to go to their room and “sleep it off for the night.”

A driver who failed a field sobriety test May 17 was released and not charged after a breath test at the police station indicated that the individual was under the legal limit of .08 blood alcohol content.

Southwest Harbor

Police made multiple arrests over the weekend.

Patrick Lessard, 40, of Mount Desert was arrested Saturday on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI) as the result of a traffic stop on Main Street.

Also on Saturday, Delwin Faulkingham, 47, of Trenton was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with unpaid fines.

Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants on Sunday. Eric Della Pietro, 28, of Southwest Harbor was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court. Peter Spindler, 65, also of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines.

The owner of a roadside firewood stand reported Sunday that wood and money might have been taken.

Lt. Mike Miller responded May 17 to a complaint of an intoxicated individual shouting obscenities at the intersection of the Clark Point and Herrick roads. Miller spoke with the man and “advised him to call it a night.”

Mount Desert

A resident came to the police station Monday to complain about vehicles speeding in Otter Creek.

Police responded May 18 to a report of a vehicle that had gone off the Beech Hill Road. There was no damage. A tow truck pulled the vehicle back onto the pavement.

Trenton

A resident contacted the sheriff’s department Saturday to express their concern about a person possibly disrupting a wedding later that day.

Swans Island

Deputy Rob Morang on Sunday warned an intoxicated driver against getting behind the wheel.