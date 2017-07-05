More carriage roads due for resurfacing

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The resurfacing of 13 miles of carriage roads here has been completed well ahead of schedule. The park now plans to have another 8 miles resurfaced this month.

The work will be done on the Witch Hole loop and some of its connectors and on a section of the Aunt Betty Pond carriage road. Those sections will be closed on a rolling basis from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 6 to July 21, according to Acadia spokesman John Kelly.

The park’s 45-mile network of carriage roads was built with stone culverts, wide ditches, three layers of rock and a 6-to-8-inch crown to ensure good drainage.

“Even so, erosion from rain and recreational use requires the carriage road system to be resurfaced every 10 to 15 years,” Kelly said. “The current maintenance project will provide a fresh course of gravel to the surface and re-establish the crown profile of the carriage roads.”

The carriage roads that have been resurfaced already this summer are in the Jordan Pond, Wildwood Stables and Bubble Pond areas.

The $400,000 resurfacing project is funded by the National Park Service’s “cyclic maintenance program,” Kelly said.

Harold MacQuinn Inc. is the contractor for the project.