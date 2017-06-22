Carriage road work

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service began resurfacing 13 miles of the 45-mile carriage road system in Acadia National Park on Tuesday, June 20.

Sections of the carriage roads in the vicinity of Jordan Pond, Wildwood Stables and Bubble Pond will be closed on a rolling basis during weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September to complete the work. The carriage roads will be open at all other times, including weekends and federal holidays.

Visitors should be aware of equipment and materials that will be stored on the carriage roads and watch for trucks traveling to and from the work sites along the open sections of carriage roads.

Visit www.nps.gov/acad or call 288-3338.