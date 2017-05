BAR HARBOR — At a recent meeting and brunch at the YWCA of MDI, retired assistant director Anna Carr was honored for her service.

Also at the meeting, Kate Hall Jordan was welcomed as the newest addition to the board of directors and Martha Abbott was thanked for her six years of service on the board as its secretary.

Volunteers who attended were honored for the many hours of time throughout the year. Each one was given a free ice cream cone, compliments of Mount Desert Island Ice Cream.