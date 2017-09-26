Car drives into Bass Harbor

TREMONT – A couple from New York was rescued Tuesday night after accidentally driving their car into Bass Harbor at the Bernard Town Wharf.

The driver, John Cocks, 72, of New York City, and his wife had just left Thurston’s Lobster Pound and were on their way to their summer home in Somesville when he made a wrong turn onto the road to the wharf. Cocks continued down the boat ramp next to the wharf and drove into the water, according to Lieutenant Chris Thornton of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

“Poor visibility was definitely a factor,” Thornton said. “I think the fog and unfamiliarity with the area played a part.”

From inside the 2017 Audi floating in the harbor, Cocks tried three times to call 911 before getting through to the Hancock County Regional Communications Center shortly before 8 p.m. Thornton said atmospheric conditions might have limited cell phone service.

Thornton happened to be on patrol in Tremont and responded immediately. He, Tremont fire Chief Keith Higgins and fisherman Jon Crossman were first on the scene and spotted the vehicle in the water near a finger float used for dinghies.

“We ran down to the float and used dinghies to get them out,” Thornton said.

Fortunately, the Audi’s power windows were open; the car’s electrical system had stopped functioning. The three men were able to get the couple out through the windows, which took about ten minutes. Meanwhile, the car was beginning to fill with water and starting to list. By then other help arrived and dinghies were used to tow the Audi back to the boat ramp, where it was tied up until a tow truck arrived.

“It’s amazing that it stayed buoyant,” Thornton said.

Members of the Southwest Harbor Ambulance Service checked the couple out and determined they were not injured.

If it weren’t for the quick response the outcome might have been quite different, Thornton said.