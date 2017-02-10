Candidate filing deadline looms

MOUNT DESERT — With three of the five seats on the Board of Selectmen up for election this spring, one board member whose term is ending plans to run again. Another does not, and a third is undecided.

Board Chairman John Macauley said he plans to run for another three-year term. He was first elected in 2011.

Dennis Shubert, who also is finishing his second term, said he would not be a candidate.

Gordon Beck, who last month was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Brian Reilly, said he has not made up his mind about running. He told the Islander he wants to take part in a few more meetings before deciding.

Nomination papers for elective municipal and school offices are now available in the town clerk’s office. March 17 is the deadline for returning the papers with the signatures of at least 25 registered voters.

Of the five members on the Mount Desert School Committee, only the seat currently held by Charlie Wray is up for election this year. Wray, who also is chairman of the MDI Regional School System board, said he has not decided whether to run for another term.

Two of Mount Desert’s three seats on the MDI High School trustees board are up for election. Jim Bright said he hasn’t decided whether to run again. Heather Jones, who was appointed last month to fill a vacancy, said she plans to file for election.

The trustees are responsible for the school’s buildings and grounds.