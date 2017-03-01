Camp Beech Cliff opens registration

MOUNT DESERT — Camp Beech Cliff will make a presentation on its new summer camp registration process on Friday, March 3, from 5:30-8 p.m. when the Wall Nuts program for families is open.

There will be free climbing for kids at the indoor wall, games in the gym and free pizza. Supervision is available for children 4 years and older.

“We are always looking for ways of improving CBC to benefit our community. The previous registration process was known to cause a lot of stress to families in the race to register, and we knew that we needed to do this differently,” said Debra Deal, CBC executive director.

“With the new system,” said Camp Registrar John Izenour, “CBC wants to lessen the stress by offering an open enrollment period from March 5-13. Families will fill out an application that requires them to indicate their level of preference for each camp.” Options for these preferences include “must have if at all possible” to “would be nice.” Izenour said that registering on March 3 will not give anyone an advantage.

On March 13, the early registration period will temporarily close, at which point CBC will make placements based on specific criteria, including the answers to these questions: Has the family indicated that the week is a high priority? Has the camper secured other weeks at CBC this summer? Does the camper have a sibling already enrolled in the same week? Do the camps have a balance in economic and social diversity?

CBC will continue to maintain a balance of 55 percent locals and 45 percent summer community and also will provide approximately 100 camperships to local families who otherwise would not be able to afford camp.

“Our goal is to help as many families as possible to get the weeks they most urgently require,” Izenour said.

Enrollment will be confirmed within one week.

For more information, contact Meghan at CBC at 244-0365.