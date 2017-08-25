Camera helps collar a tool theft suspect

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Police charged a Swans Island man after he was identified from a security video as the suspect who shoplifted a power tool from a downtown business.

George Taylor IV, 36, was summonsed Monday with Class C theft. Taylor is accused of taking an angle grinder from the store on Aug. 14. Several people came forward to identify him after photos of him leaving the business were circulated on social media, police said.

The theft charge was elevated to a Class C felony due to Taylor’s prior convictions, police said.

Police are investigating the report of an assault Saturday night on the Fernald Point Road. A man said he was attacked by an unknown person while attending a gathering, police said.

Four incidents of vehicles hitting deer were reported: two on Friday, one on Saturday and the fourth on Sunday on the Seawall Road. In that accident, Caitlin Hebert, 37, of Shrewsbury, Mass., was southbound when a 10-point buck ran onto the road. Hebert’s 2013 Jeep sustained minor damage.

No injuries were reported in a rear-end collision on Main Street on Aug. 15.

John Napurano, 69, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., was attempting to make a left turn when his Toyota was struck from behind by an Infiniti driven by Cassandra Lopez, 20, of Sebec.

Bar Harbor

Two young girls were arrested Saturday after a police officer on patrol saw a golf cart traveling on Eden Street between Mount Desert and Cottage streets.

The girls, ages 15 and 12, allegedly took the cart without permission from an Eden Street hotel. They both were charged with theft by unauthorized taking. The older girl additionally was summonsed on a charge of operating without a license.

The girls’ names are not public because they are juveniles. Police said they both are from outside of Maine.

A 25-year-old Ellsworth woman was involved in a single-vehicle accident early Tuesday on the Crooked Road.

Ann Morrison was driving a 2013 Chevrolet shortly before 2:30 a.m. when she reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, sending the vehicle off the road and into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

Speed contributed to an Aug. 16 accident on Norway Drive.

Police said Alicia Gray, 16, of Bar Harbor was driving at a high speed when she lost control of her 2004 Chevrolet truck. When the truck left the roadway, Gray overcorrected, sending the vehicle into the oncoming lane where it struck a pickup driven by John Driscoll, 67, also of Bar Harbor.

Police said there was major damage to the Driscoll vehicle, which was towed from the scene.

A bicycle was reported stolen Monday. The case is under investigation.

Sgt. Chris Wharff responded Aug. 17 to a road rage incident sparked by one man throwing a lit cigarette into another man’s vehicle. No one was charged.

Justin Kane, 24, of Franklin was arrested Aug. 17 on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Wesley Hamor, 35, of Bar Harbor was summonsed Aug. 15 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Mount Desert

A woman staying at a Somesville campground reported Aug. 16 that two diamond rings with a total value of $3,000 were missing.

About $30 in cash was reported missing Sunday from an Otter Creek business. Police said a cash box had been broken into.

Tremont

The sheriff’s department responded Aug. 18 to a report of a domestic altercation and determined there had been no physical contact. The parties agreed to stay away from each other until they “cool off.”

Trenton

A hotel owner complained Friday that a customer left with a blanket. Deputy Zach Allen determined the item had been taken by mistake. The customer agreed to pay for the blanket.