Businesses continue to sprout

BAR HARBOR — More new businesses are joining the ranks of those serving visitors and residents here as the town enters peak tourist season.

Atlantic Brewing Midtown and Midtown Burgers opened its doors in the new building at 52 Cottage St. last week.

On tap at the bar are experimental “pilot” brews from the local brewing company, brewed there in the building. Atlantic still produces its primary lines of beer in Town Hill.

The menu at Midtown Burgers, operated by the team from the former Gringo’s restaurant on Rodick Street, also includes wraps and salads. Some unconventional sides and condiments are offered, including kimchi and kale pesto.

Brrrr! Harbor

Brian and Mandie Schaper moved to town in April from Kansas to open a shaved ice stand in Town Hill between Town Hill Takeout and Curves. They’re calling it “Brrrr! Harbor.” The snow cones are made from Hawaiian-style shaved ice, available in more than 60 conventional and all-natural flavors. Watermelon basil, lavender blueberry and ginger nutmeg are popular combinations. Cream may be added for a richer treat.

Brian Schaper is a second-generation shaved ice magnate, as his father and brothers also operate stands in their native Kansas. “I’ve been doing shaved ice for more than 20 years,” he said.

Village Green Canteen

The former Bar Harbor Brewing Company tasting room building at 8 Mount Desert St. is now home to the Village Green Canteen. Proprietors Jon and Odane Gaynore ran the former JJ’s roadside restaurant in Trenton, known for its no-frills lobster rolls and colorful cutouts of hot dogs and other characters. One, an ape in an apron and chef’s hat, made the trip with his owners and now graces the new canteen.

Flowered Apron

Artist and baker Karen Ressel has opened a shop from her home at 15 Kennebec St. The Flowered Apron offers “sweet things to warm the heart and belly.” These include coffee and baked goods but also crafts including handsewn aprons and the playful fabric cupcakes, birds and mushrooms for which Ressel has become known.

“Customers are enjoying each other’s company and the quiet of the neighborhood,” she said. “Even though [husband] Steve and I created the space, it was the customers who provided the awesome vibe.”

My Darling Maine

“My Darling Maine” is the new name of the former Shard store at 19 Cottage St. with gifts, home items, apparel and accessories. Owner Victoria Conner was the manager of the Shard store and took over and expanded the offerings this year.

The store still carries the Shard line of nautical-themed dishes and other items, which is owned by a friend and former classmate of Conner. But it also has expanded to include the work of other Maine “makers” and artists.

59 Cottage Street

The restaurant at 59 Cottage St., formerly the Cottage Street Bakery and Deli, is now open for three meals a day and features “modern American food and spirits.”