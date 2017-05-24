Business scholarship deadline approaches

ELLSWORTH — A scholarship for current college business students is now accepting applications from Maine high school graduates.

The renewable Patriot Education Scholarship Fund supports graduates of a Maine high school who are enrolled full or part-time (minimum of nine credit hours per semester) in pursuit of a business degree and who will be entering their sophomore, junior or senior year of college. Preference is given to applicants who have a demonstrated interest in personal and commercial insurance professions.

The deadline for applications is June 1. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.