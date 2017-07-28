Earl Brechlin leaving Mount Desert Islander for Friends of Acadia communications post

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Islander Editor Earl Brechlin will be leaving the newspaper at the end of August. He has accepted a position as communications director for Friends of Acadia.

Brechlin is the founding editor of the Islander, joining Publisher Alan Baker in putting a staff together and putting out the first issue of the weekly paper in 2001.

“It has been an incredible honor over these past 16 years to help tell the stories of the people of this island community,” Brechlin said on Thursday. He credited the newspaper’s talented, award-winning staff and management team for helping the paper achieve commercial and journalistic success. The Islander has repeatedly been honored for General Excellence by the Maine, New England and National Press Associations.

Baker, publisher of the Mount Desert Islander and its sister newspaper, The Ellsworth American, said he was sorry to see Brechlin go.

“Earl’s departure is sad news, but we respect his decision and wish him well. Over the past 16 years, Earl and his crew have earned the esteem of the MDI community and won state, regional and national honors for first-rate journalism. He’s made us proud. Rest assured that Earl will be succeeded by a capable editor and the Islander will continue to be the excellent newspaper that it is.”

In his more than 30 years in the newspaper business, Brechlin also has served as editor of the Bar Harbor Times before helping to establish the Mount Desert Islander in 2001.

Friends of Acadia is a nonprofit conservation organization based in Bar Harbor. It strives to preserve, protect and promote stewardship of the natural and cultural resources of Acadia National Park and the surrounding communities.